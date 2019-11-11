One week ago, Melissa Cardinals quarterback Brendon Lewis threw six touchdowns in the first half against Sanger. On Friday night against the North Lamar Panthers, the Colorado commit didn’t have the same fortune.
“I don’t see him throwing six touchdowns against us,” head coach Aaron Emeyabbi said Thursday before the game.
Emeyabbi was right. Lewis only managed one touchdown pass and 101 yards as the North Lamar defense disrupted the Melissa passing game all night. Lewis played through the early part of the third quarter before being replaced by Parker Taylor.
The North Lamar defense didn’t let up on the backup either. The Panthers forced four Cardinals turnovers, including three interceptions. Even though the Panthers lost the game 36–15, North Lamar had their chances.
Three times the Panthers started drives inside Melissa territory but could only capitalize on one of those drives. After Andy Kirk intercepted Lewis, Kobey Emeyabbi ran in for a two yard score late in the second quarter.
North Lamar’s other touchdown came on a 45-yard run from freshman Matthew Sandlin. Sandlin easily had his best night for North Lamar. The freshman finished with 160 yards on the ground on only 13 carries. As a team, the Panthers eclipsed 200 yards on the ground.
“I’m proud of our team,” Emeyabbi said after the game. “That’s the second place team in our district, we didn’t quit and we kept fighting.”
Defensively, Andy Kirk finished with two interceptions, while Kanio Sanchez caught the other one. In the end, though, it was too many big plays for the Cardinals.
Three of their scores came on plays of over 30 yards, including a 32-yarder, 41-yarder and an 89-yard run. The Panthers were flagged for some unsportsmanlike penalties in the first half as well that helped setup a couple of scoring plays for Melissa.
North Lamar made some changes at halftime as they were only flagged for two penalties in the second half, including a procedure penalty and holding. Melissa, on the other hand was flagged 12 times for 120 yards.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Melissa: N/A N/A N/A N/A 36
N. Lamar: N/A N/A N/A N/A 15
Stats not available before press time
