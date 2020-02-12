PITTSBURG — Despite a strong rally at the end of the fourth quarter, the North Lamar Panthers couldn’t hold back the Pittsburg Pirates on the home team’s way to a 53-49 win.
“We were really focused on this game, but we didn’t execute,” North Lamar coach Dalton Flowers said.
To be fair, Flowers added that Pittsburg’s coach Cudahy Harmon had switched things up late in the season, and the Panthers weren’t ready for it.
“Coach Harmon made a change, and they played 1-3-1, and that’s what they threw against us,” Flowers said.
That kind of defensive strategy is where one player is ahead down the court, three players spread in the middle and one player back near the goal, a different kind of zone defense, he said.
“This is the first time all season we’ve had to play against that,” Flowers said.
The first quarter saw the players evenly matched, ending 11-12, but Pittsburg began pulling ahead in the second quarter, gradually widening the gap between the two teams.
By the end of the third quarter Pittsburg was ahead 40-31.
After two time-outs in the fourth quarter, North Lamar seemed to be pulling up on the Pirates, managing to hold them to only two 2-point shots, and pushing their own score to 41.
In a tense end to the final quarter, the Panthers needed only a 3-pointer to tie the game, but a North Lamar foul led to Pittsburg scoring one more point with only 4 seconds left, handing the Panthers a loss.
Flowers said this left North Lamar in a tie for fourth place, and the team needs to win one of the next two games to pull ahead or they will have to play another game against the Pirates. The Panthers have two more district games coming up, one at Pleasant Grove on Valentine’s Day and another on Feb. 18 against Paris.
Pantherettes lose to Lady Pirates, 55-30
For the first two quarters, it looked like the Pantherettes could hold the Lady Pirates, but after the half, Pittsburg surged ahead and North Lamar couldn’t keep up.
“We’re really focusing on the playoffs right now,” Coach Taqoya Monds said.
The game against the Lady Pirates was the last district game before the playoffs start, and right now the team is focusing on where and who they will be playing against in bi-district, Monds said.
In the first quarter, the teams seemed pretty evenly matched, with it ending 9-10 in favor of North Lamar, and by the end of the second quarter, both teams were tied, 15-15.
But, starting in the third, the Lady Pirates pushed forward, scoring 22 points to the Pantherettes’ 12, ending the third quarter 37-27, in favor of Pittsburg. In the fourth quarter, the Lady Pirates pulled even further ahead, scoring 18 more points and holding North Lamar to only 3. The game ended 55-30.
Maddie Walter scored the most points of the game for the Pantherettes, ringing up 12, followed by a three-way tie between Cydnie Malone, Sloane Hill and Hutton Pointer at 4 points each. Mylee Nottingham and Erica King scored 3 points apiece.
