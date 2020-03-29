Ask any Paris Wildcat what the key to winning is and you’ll get one answer: defense, defense, defense. The undefeated district champions found success this year by employing a suffocating defense that stopped all opponents in their tracks. And no player better exemplifies that tenacity than guard Trae Johnson.
Johnson was the prime on-ball defender for the Wildcats this year, and excelled in the role, pressuring opposing players into turnovers at an alarming rate, and contesting shots as well as anyone in the area. For this reason, he has been selected as the Red River Valley All-Area Defensive Player of the year.
Johnson is a player who can almost always be found with a basketball in his hand, he said. When he’s not practicing with the team, he can still usually be found working on his game, either by himself or with friends. The hard work has paid off in spades for Johnson, and his coaches took notice.
Last year marked the end of former Wildcat Cameron Jones’ incredibly successful high school basketball career, leaving a big hole at the point guard position. And even though Johnson, who stands at 6’2, had been a post player his first three years at Paris, the coaching staff saw in him the potential to excel at the point. When they asked him to take on the challenge, he readily accepted.
“I was excited, and I wasn’t expecting it at all. It means a lot to me that they had faith in me,” Johnson said. “Knowing they believe in me sort of gave me the confidence to know I could do it.”
It took Johnson time to get the hang of the intricacies of running the team’s offense, but he was a quick learner, head coach Billy Mack Steed said, and before long he was directing the offense at a near-masterful level.
The one area it didn’t take Johnson any time at all to adjust, though, was defense.
“Trae is really just a great defender; there’s no other way to cut it,” Steed said. “I’ve had players who have been able to guard the ball about as well as Trae before, but they’ve all been 5’8, 5’9, 5’10. In Trae, you got a guy who can guard that good, but he’s over six feet tall.”
Offensively, Paris is looking to get out in the open floor, push the tempo and score quickly in transition. So it’s tantamount for their success to have a defender like Johnson, who can fuel the team’s offense through his defensive intensity.
“Our offense is really initiated from our defense, so a player like Trae is invaluable,” Steed said.
For some players, defense is simply a chore to endure before they get to play offense again. That’s not the case for Johnson, who relishes the chance to lock down the opposing teams’ best scorers.
“I love playing defense even more than offense, I think,” he said. “I take pride in it. I’m always trying to bother their ball-handlers so I can get strips, get the ball to my teammates on the fast break and we can get out and score easy points.”
Looking back on the past season, Johnson pointed to the game against Liberty-Eylau, as well as the pair of playoff games in Commerce against Henderson and Faith Family, as games that stick out in his mind as times when his defense was at its strongest.
Against Henderson, Johnson was clutch in the fourth quarter, scoring big shots and coming up with key defensive stops to help Paris seal the win.
“He was huge for us in the postseason run,” Steed said. “He might’ve been our best player in the playoffs.”
Offensively, Johnson is no slouch either. Averaging upwards of 10 points per game this past season, Johnson is a slasher able to take defenders off the dribble and drive into the paint, where he has the strength to take the ball up or draw a foul. And from the charity stripe, he knocked down his free throws more often than not. He also began shooting the ball better as the season went on, and by the end of the year, Johnson had developed into a legitimate scoring threat from outside as well.
“I always knew I could shoot, but I had to work at it,” Johnson said.
Reminiscing on his years on the team, Johnson said he’s going to miss playing in front of the avid Wildcat fans.
“I love our fans,” he said. “They make you feel like they’ve always got your back and they get so hype.”
Suffice it to say, the Wildcat faithful are going to miss him too.
“His effort is unmatched by anybody, period,” Steed said. “He’s a great player who is one of the hardest workers you’ll ever find, and it’ll be tough to replace him. But he’s also a great kid and he’s just fun to be around.”
