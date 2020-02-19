North Lamar Pantherette powerlifters Kamry Oliver and Emma Doyal are heading to the March 7 regional competition with more individual wins under their belts.
Oliver took first place Thursday in the Paris Wildcat Invitational Powerlifting Meet while Doyal took second and Carter Renfro placed fourth in their respective weight classes. North Lamar ISD did not report their individual total weight lifted.
Chisum powerlifters also competed Thursday, with Gage Dollins earning first place in the 148 weight class. Dollins lifted 1,380 pounds total, earning the top male lifter in lighter weight class designation. Dollins also is a regional qualifer, according to coach Dustin Cope.
Additional regional qualifers include Jaycee Brooks and Emma England, both of whom earned fourth place Thursday in their weight class. In the 165 class, Brooks lifted 780 pounds total while England lifted 825 pounds in the 220 class.
Also competing Thursday for the Mustangs were Logan Hawkins, who placed 9th in the super heavyweight class with 1,115 total pounds; Cayden Day, who placed 10th in the 132 class with 665 total pounds; Marvin Norris, who placed 10th in the 181 class with 940 pounds; and Virgie Scales, who placed 12th in the 242 class with 920 total pounds.
Paris and Prairiland totals were reported in the Monday edition of The Paris News.
