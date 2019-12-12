The North Lamar Panthers basketball team scored just three points in the first quarter and 10 by halftime, trailing visiting Rains 24-10 at the break.
The Panthers picked it up in the second half, cutting the deficit to 33-28 entering the fourth quarter. However, Rains fended off the Panthers’ come back attempt, ultimately holding on to win by a final score of 48-44.
J.D. Williams led North Lamar with 15 points in the loss.
The Panthers will play again in the Highway 5 Tournament, beginning today and running through Saturday.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Rains: 13 11 9 15 48
N. Lamar: 3 7 18 16 44
Rains statistics unavailable
North Lamar scorers: J. Williams, 15; T. Nottingham, 10; A. Clark, 8; T. Nickerson, 7; Cole, 4
North Lamar FGM: T. Nottingham, 5; J. Williams, 5; A. Clark, 2; Cole, 2; T. Nickerson, 1
North Lamar 3PFGM: J. Williams, 4
North Lamar FT: 10-for-23; T. Nickerson, 5-7; A. Clark, 4-7; J. Williams, 1-2; T. Nottingham, 0-1; J. Hay, 0-2; Jeffrey, 0-2; Odie, 0-2
-
Rivercrest survives at HG
By Kristi Purviance
The Rivercrest Rebels move to 6-1 for the year as they defeated Honey Grove 56-48 Tuesday night on the Warrior’s home turf. Rivercrest jumped out with a quick bucket and used speed to get a 20-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. Hayden Stroud helped his Warriors keep in the game by scoring 6 of his 14 points in the first stanza; however, Bradyn English reeled off 8 points of his own to put the Rebs in front for the night.
The Warriors’ Ben Patrick went 3 for 4 at the line in the 2nd quarter and added a bucket. For the Rebels, Shane Crabtree hit one of his trademark 3’s and Zachariah Lane turned several steals into easy buckets to end the half 31-18.
Rivercrest came out sluggish in the third quarter and seemed out of rhythm. Honey Grove capitalized on the slow game and outscored the Rebs by 7 points. Coach Quincy English made some adjustments for the final quarter and got the Rebels back in gear to hold on for the win.
Lane led Rivercrest with 12 points and 9 rebounds. Kamryn English had a pair of three’s to help make up his 11 points. Bradyn English finished with 10 points and 6 rebounds. Stroud led his Warriors with 14 points followed by KJ Bass and Brock Braley who each contributed 10 points.
Rivercrest will host Redwater Thursday morning at 10 a.m. and Mt. Vernon tonight at 7 p.m. in the first day of the Rivercrest Tournament. Honey Grove will host Chisum today at 4 p.m. at the Honey Grove tournament.
Game statistics not available
-
Lady Warriors edge Lady Rebels
The Honey Grove Lady Warriors basketball team bounced back from a loss to Mildred in overtime in the third place game at the Prairiland Tournament to defeat Rivercrest at home in a close 43-41 victory at home.
The Lady Rebels stopped Honey Grove twice late in the fourth with a chance to win the game or tie it up, but both times Honey Grove was able to record the stop it needed to clinch the close win.
Demetria Pruitt led Honey Grove with 13 points, while Maddie Cason had 10 points. Tootie Rosser led Rivercrest with a game-high 14 points, while Ashlin Johnson and Farrah Savage scored 9 and 8 points, respectively.
The Lady Rebels start their run in the Sulphur Bluff Tournament today, while the Lady Warriors will play again at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Leonard.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Rivercrest: 10 6 14 11 41
Honey Grove: 5 11 14 13 43
Honey Grove scorers: D. Pruitt, 13; M. Cason, 10; K. Phipps, 8; S. Cooper, 5; A. Morrison, 4; A. Smith, 2; A. Towery, 1
Rivercrest scorers: T. Rosser, 14; A. Johnson, 9; F. Savage, 8; K. Holt, 6; A. Martin, 2; L. Rushing, 2
-
Chisum rallies past Blue Ridge
The Chisum Lady Mustangs basketball team bounced back from a tough defeat to rival Prairiland in the Prairiland Tournament championship game to defeat Blue Ridge by a final score of 47-43.
The Lady Mustangs held a 26-19 lead at halftime, but fell behind Blue Ridge 36-34 entering the fourth quarter. However, the Lady Mustangs scored 13 in the final period, while Blue Ridge managed just 7 points to help Chisum rally for the 4-point victory at home.
Senior post Zoe Tucker led the way with a team-high 16 points, while sophomore guard Landrey Howard scored 13 points. Senior guard Lexie Brown added 9 points, while sophomore post Harmony Marsh recorded 4 points. Chloe Prestridge finished with 3 points, while Bailee Dawes had 2 points.
The Lady Mustangs will play again at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Leonard.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Blue Ridge: 10 9 17 7 43
Chisum: 12 14 8 13 47
Blue Ridge statistics unavailable
Chisum scorers: Z. Tucker, 16; L. Howard, 13; L. Brown, 9; H. Marsh, 4; C. Prestridge, 3; B. Dawes, 2
Chisum FGM: L. Howard, 5; Z. Tucker, 3; L. Brown, 2; H. Marsh, 2; B. Dawes, 1; C. Prestridge, 1
Chisum 3PFGM: L. Brown, 1
Chisum FT: 18-for-28; Z. Tucker, 10-14; L. Brown, 4-6; L. Howard, 3-6; C. Prestridge, 1-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.