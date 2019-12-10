PATTONVILLE — The Prairiland Lady Patriots defeated rival Chisum in the Prairiland Holiday Tournament championship game on Saturday by a final score of 42-19.
The Lady Patriots used suffocating defense and a methodical offense to race ahead to a 21-5 lead late in the second quarter after two free throws from Lady Patriots senior Baylor Sessums with 1:30 left.
The Lady Mustangs closed the second quarter on a 5-2 run to enter the half down 23-10, then a Zoe Tucker layup to start the third quarter made it 23-12, but the Lady Patriots were too much down the stretch, closing the second half on a 19-7 scoring run after the lead was cut to 11 points.
Sessums led Prairiland with 18 points, while Hannah Murdock had 12 points. Madison Clark added 8 points, while Caitlyn Folse chipped in with 4 points.
Landrey Howard led Chisum with 7 points, Chloe Prestridge had 6 points and Zoe Tucker finished with 4 points.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Chisum: 2 8 5 4 19
Prairiland: 13 4 6 15 42
Chisum scorers: L. Howard, 7; C. Prestridge, 6; Z. Tucker, 4; J. Lawson, 2
Prairiland scorers: B. Sessums, 18; H. Murdock, 12; M. Clark, 8; C. Folse, 4
Chisum FGM: L. Howard, 2; C. Prestridge, 2; J. Lawson, 1; Z. Tucker, 1
Prairiland FGM: B. Sessums, 7; H. Murdock, 6; M. Clark, 4; C. Folse, 2
Chisum 3PFGM: L. Howard, 2
Prairiland 3PFGM: B. Sessums, 2
Chisum FT: 5-for-8; C. Prestridge, 2-2; Z. Tucker, 2-2; L. Howard, 1-2; H. Marsh, 0-2
Prairiland FT: 2-for-8; B. Sessums, 2-2; M. Clark, 0-2; T. Folse, 0-2; M. Sneed, 0-2
Prairiland come back attempt falls short against DeKalb
The Prairiland Patriots came up short in their come back attempt against the tournament champion DeKalb Bears by a final score of 70-59.
The Patriots trailed by more than 20 points, but cut the deficit to single digits in the fourth quarter. Prairiland outscored DeKalb 37-26 in the second half, led by 15 points from junior Ryan Butler and 13 points from senior Connor Sessums. Junior guard Brylee Galloway also chipped in with 10 points.
The Patriots will play again at 7 tonight at home against Como-Pickton.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
DeKalb: 22 22 10 16 70
Prairiland: 9 13 17 20 59
DeKalb scorers: B. Vaughn, 28; A. Burgin, 11; T. Proby, 10; D. Williams, 10; J. Vaughn, 8; D. Espinoza, 3
Prairiland scorers: R. Butler, 15; C. Sessums, 13; B. Galloway, 10; B. Morrison, 6; B. Ballard, 4; C. Adams, 2; B. Oats, 2
DeKalb FGM: R. Vaughn, 9; A. Burgin, 4; T. Proby, 4; D. Williams, 4; J. Vaughn, 2; D. Espinoza, 1
Prairiland FGM: R. Butler, 6; C. Sessums, 6; B. Galloway, 4; B. Morrison, 3; C. Strain, 3; B. Ballard, 2; C. Adams, 1; B. Oats, 1
DeKalb 3PFGM: R. Vaughn, 7; A. Burgin, 1; D. Espinoza, 1; D. Williams, 1
Prairiland 3PFGM: B. Galloway, 2; R. Butler, 1; C. Strain, 1
DeKalb FT: 10-for-20; Hayes, 5-8; Baker, 2-4; McFadden, 1-1; Warren, 1-3; Brooks, 1-4
Prairiland FT: 3-for-11; R. Butler, 2-6; C. Sessums, 1-1; B. Galloway, 0-1; C. Strain, 0-1; B. Morrison, 0-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.