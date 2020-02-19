The Chisum Mustangs staged a valiant comeback attempt against the Mt. Vernon Tigers on Tuesday, but ultimately it was too little too late, as the Tigers escaped with a 47-44 victory.
The first quarter was a low-scoring, tightly contested affair, with both teams playing tenacious defense and preventing open shots. Mustang senior Trenton Tyler led the way for Chisum in the opening quarter, scoring six of the team’s nine points in the quarter, though it was ultimately Mt. Vernon that finished the quarter with a 12-9 advantage.
The second quarter, however, is where things started to become difficult for Chisum. After sophomore point guard Keaston Lawrence nailed a pair of baskets in the opening minutes of the second quarter on a running floater and a beautiful up-and-under layup, a veritable lid was placed over the rim, and Chisum could not find another point until the final two minutes of the quarter.
“I think it was a combination of good D (by Mt. Vernon) and us just not shooting particularly well until the fourth quarter,” Chisum head coach Brian Temple said.
When Chisum did eventually break its dry spell, with just over two minutes to go in the first half, it was on a Lawrence 3-pointer.
“Keaston is what I call a super sophomore,” Temple said, “The kid is a great player, and he’s got a bright, bright future ahead of him.”
At the end of the second quarter, the Tigers had stretched their lead to seven points.
The third quarter brought more of the same, with Chisum going long stretches without a basket. The Mustangs didn’t score until roughly halfway through the quarter, when Tyler was sent to the charity stripe, where he knocked down a pair of free throws.
During the quarter, Mt. Vernon stretched the lead to as many as 15 at one point, and led by 11 at the end of the quarter.
The fourth quarter, however, was a different tale. The Mustangs were reinvigorated, thanks in part to some strong scoring by senior forward Hunter Carter.
In the first three minutes of the quarter, Carter scored five points and sophomore Evan Wood added a basket, and the Tigers’ double-digit lead had evaporated into just a five-point game.
“Hunter did a really good job of stepping up,” Temple said. “We started running a dribble-drive offense, and he was doing a really good job of taking his man offensively off the dribble.”
Tyler made his free throw, and just like that, the game was all knotted up with only a few minutes to go.
The next few possessions were empty for both teams. On consecutive trips, Wood and Lawrence missed 3-pointers that would have given the team a three point lead, both of which were good looks at the basket.
Then, with just over a minute to play, Mt. Vernon was able to retake a two-point lead when Tyler committed an off-ball foul in the backcourt.
With under a minute to go, Chisum had to resort to fouling. Mt. Vernon made its foul shots, and with 22 seconds left, the Tiger lead had grown back to four points.
The Mustangs still refused to go down without a fight, though. With time running out, Lawrence drove to the hoop and kicked the ball out to Carter at the top of the key, who nailed a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to just one.
Mt. Vernon knocked down another pair of free throws, bringing the lead back to three. On the last possession of the game, the Mustangs tried to run the same play, but this time it worked to less effect. Lawrence drove and kicked the ball out, but a Tiger defender was able to tip the pass. Players dove for the ball, and Carter was fouled.
Down three, he knew he had to miss one of the foul shots intentionally in a hope of rebounding the miss. He missed the first unintentionally, and then after missing the second intentionally, he was unable to secure the rebound, and Mt. Vernon escaped.
“You can’t bring it for one quarter and expect to win,” Temple said. “We can do better than that.”
Lawrence led the way with 18 points. Tyler scored 13 points and Carter added nine.
Despite being the last game of the regular season, Chisum still has basketball left to play. They will start the playoffs next week against Atlanta, though Temple said a location has not yet been determined.
