CUMBY — The Honey Grove Warriors football team remained perfect on the season with another convincing win 34-12 at Cumby.
Senior quarterback Hayden Stroud gave the Trojans defense trouble with his arm and legs as he finished with 83 total yards on the night and 3 touchdowns through the air.
The Warriors held a slim 14-6 lead at half, but outscored Cumby 20-6 to put the game away.
Senior running back Trel Pruitt carried the ball 26 times for 97 yards and 1 touchdown, while Jake Caffee, also a senior, had 60 yards and 1 touchdown on 6 carries. Keaton Thompson, Andrew Campbell and Pruitt each hauled in touchdown passes for the Warriors.
Chandler Williams anchored the defense with 7 tackles, while Pruitt and Campbell each had 5 and one interception each. Thompson also recorded an interception.
The Warriors will start district play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wolfe City.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Honey Grove: 8 6 14 6 34
Cumby: 6 0 6 0 12
Honey Grove total yards: 227
Cumby total yards: 190
