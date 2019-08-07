The Chisum Lady Mustangs volleyball team emerged victorious in its home opener over visiting James Bowie in impressive fashion.
The Lady Mustangs battled the Lady Pirates in a competitive match, but eventually earned the victory in three sets by a final score of 25-22, 25-17 and 26-24.
Zoe England finished with a team-high 8 kills, while Chloe Prestridge added 7 kills and senior Lexie Brown put down 6 kills.
Chloe Miller, Emmy Williams and Tarayn Baker each recorded 4 kills to add to the Chisum offense, while Landrey Howard anchored the defense with a team-high 14 digs. Bailee Dawes distributed the ball well with 20 assists, while Kelsea Ball also successfully facilitated the offense with 14 assists.
The Lady Mustangs are back in action Thursday as they play in their home volleyball tournament. Along with Chisum, Rivercrest and district rival Prairiland will compete in the tournament, which begins Thursday morning.
