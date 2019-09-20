The Red River Valley football season rolls on as Week 4 of high school football continues with more matchups at 7:30 p.m. tonight and district play looming.
The No. 5-ranked Paris Wildcats of Class 4A, Division I will hit the road for the third time in four weeks to take on Class 5A Mount Pleasant, while the North Lamar Panthers face a tough road test at No. 3-ranked Jefferson of Class 3A.
Meanwhile, the Prairiland Patriots are looking to bounce back from a tough loss at Clarksville as they welcome the No. 18-ranked Rivercrest Rebels to Pattonville. On the other hand, Chisum is looking to make its mark in the win column with a game at Clarksville, while the Blue Tigers are looking for their third win in a row.
The reigning District 9-3A, Division II district champion Cooper Bulldogs look to get on track with a game at Hooks, while the No. 21-ranked Honey Grove Warriors of Class 2A aim to remain perfect with a game at Maud.
In other RRV action, the Detroit Eagles seek their third consecutive victory at Leonard, while the Hugo Buffaloes try to win their first game of the year at 7 p.m. tonight at home against Okemah.
