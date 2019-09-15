CLARKSVILLE — When the Clarksville Blue Tigers and Prairiland Patriots moved into the final quarter of their non-district game at New Century Club Field in Clarksville on Friday night, the contest looked to be up for grabs with Clarksville clinging to a 1-point, 16-15 lead.
With the Patriots still having hopes of knocking off the Tigers, and with Clarksville quarterback Quay Scales on the sideline, senior backup quarterback Michael Moore took over at the helm for coach Derek Schlieve’s team, and he joined wide receiver R.J. Owens in blending together to help Clarksville charge to victory.
Moore fired a pair of touchdown passes to Owens, and the receiver-defensive back (Owens) added an outstanding 80-yard return of an intercepted pass for a touchdown during the final quarter, as Clarksville pulled away for the 38-22 win.
The Tigers, now 2-1 for the season, produced 529 yards of total offense, with Moore and Scales having strong nights passing the football. Scales completed 13 of 29 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown, while rushing on 21 occasions for 127 yards and a touchdown. He added a pair of conversion runs. Moore passed for 112 yards along with his pair of touchdown strikes, and he also completed two of his three conversion attempts.
“Honestly, we made a lot of mistakes in the first half, and we wanted to rally back. We played too individual in the first half. When I came in at quarterback, I wanted to keep a level head, and try to make things happen,” Moore explained.
While the offense took charge in the fourth, the Blue Tigers defense certainly had some shining moments also, as the Patriots, who pulled off a decisive win over Clarksville one year ago, didn’t score in the second half until just 28 seconds remained in the game. Neo Scales and Ronomeke Rodriguez were certainly two performers that provided some big plays for the Tigers.
“I’m just glad we came together in the end because at the end of the day, it’s all about being a family and, if we can do that, then we can always push through,” Rodriguez said. “Being 2-1 now just shows we’ve got to work harder for the next game coming up.”
It was a game during which both teams showed no fear in trying to pick up a first down on fourth down plays, and on some occasions the attempts paid off. Clarksville never punted in the contest, while the Patriots aired the ball away three times in the game.
It was coach Greg Mouser’s Patriots who jumped on the scoreboard first after a scoreless first quarter. A 7-yard scoring run from Landry Morrison with 9:48 left in the first half, followed by Brooks Morrison conversion kick, gave the Patriots a 7-0 advantage. However, it would be the lone lead for Prairiland in the game.
Clarksville answered with 5:31 remaining in the initial half following a Patriots punt. A pass to Tra’Derrian Rose that covered 42 yards put Schlieve’s team in business on the Prairiland 18 yard line. The drive ended with Scales firing an 18-yard touchdown pass to back Broderick Titus for the score. Scales’ conversion run lifted the Tigers to an 8-7 lead.
Scales scored his touchdown run from 13 yards out with 2:47 left in the half, and again added the conversion run improving the advantage for Clarksville to 16-7. The score was set up when Rose recovered a Prairiland fumble on the Clarksville 43 yard line.
A 5-yard run for Morrison’s second touchdown of the half came with just 18 seconds left. He added the conversion run to draw the Patriots to within one point at the intermission.
With the third quarter being a defensive struggle, Scales engineered just one play at the start of the final frame, before Moore took over at the helm with Clarksville on the Prairiland 38 yard line. It took just two plays for the Blue Tigers to score with Moore finding Owens over the middle with a 35-yard scoring strike with 10:40 left. He then fired the conversion pass to Owens lifting the Tigers to a 24-15 lead.
After the Patriots were forced to punt on their next drive, the Clarksville 80-yard drive ended with Moore firing a pass to Owens that was caught on the Prairiland 3 yard line. Owens then eluded defenders into the end zone for the score with 2:54 remaining in the game. Moore proceeded to find Titus with the conversion pass to improve the Clarksville advantage to 32-15.
The final score for the Blue Tigers arrived with 1:30 left in the game. Faced with a fourth and two from the Clarksville 36 yard line, Prairiland quarterback Connor Sessums dropped back and fired a pass that Owens picked off and reversed to the opposite sideline, breaking tackles and then pulling away for the thrilling 80-yard score. The conversion pass failed, but the Tigers knew they had their victory in hand with a 38-15 lead.
“I think we had the effort in both halves, but not the discipline. And that’s what’s challenging not just week to week or game to game, but everyday in life,” Schlieve said. “I think this shows what we can do with our explosiveness. And if we clean things up, then I think we would be a very tough opponent for a lot of teams.”
The Tigers allowed the Patriots to pick up three first downs by way of penalties, while being penalized for well over 100 yards in the game. Clarksville forced three turnovers, while the Patriots managed to force Scales into throwing an interception.
For the third straight game, Owens crossed the century mark in receiving with 5 catches for 107 yards. Amarion Black caught six passes for 134 yards, and Titus added six catches for 88 yards.
Sessums completed 14 of his 26 passes for 211 yards and one touchdown to one interception, while carrying the ball 10 times for 8 yards. Landry Morrison added 9 carries for 17 yards and two touchdowns, and Chris Michael hauled in 4 passes for 83 yards. Brooks Morrison caught 2 passes for 43 yards, while Brylee Galloway had 4 receptions for 37 yards.
Braydan Nichols scored the final touchdown of the game, a 29-yard receiving touchdown, and recorded 8 tackles on defense. Senior linebacker Cade Cordon tallied a team-high 12 tackles along with 1 sack and 1 tackle for a loss, while Cason Crump totaled 8 tackles, 1 sack and 4 tackles for a loss. Gavin Watson finished with 9 tackles, Corbin Strain added 5 and Noah Mayo registered 4 tackles and an interception.
Clarksville will end their three-game home stand at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at home against the Chisum Mustangs. Prairiland is now 1-2 for the season and will play again at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Rivercrest.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Prairiland: 0 15 0 7 22
Clarksville: 0 16 0 22 38
Prairiland total yards: 248
Clarksville total yards: 529
Prairiland passing leaders: C. Sessums, 14-for-26, 211 yards
Clarksville passing leaders: Q. Scales, 13-for-29, 265 yards; M. Moore, 6-for-7, 112 yards
Prairiland rushing leaders: L. Morrison, 9-17; C. Sessums, 10-8; B. Galloway, 1-7; G. Watts, 5-3; E. Rolen, 1-2
Clarksville rushing leaders: Q. Scales, 21-127; B. Titus, 5-14; M. Moore, 7-11
Prairiland receiving leaders: C. Michael, 4-83; B. Morrison, 2-43; B. Galloway, 4-37; B. Nichols, 1-29; L. Morrison, 2-16; C. Gordon, 1-3
Clarksville receiving leaders: A. Black, 6-134; R. Owens, 5-107; B. Titus, 6-88; T. Rose, 2-48
