BELLS — In a back and forth affair between the Honey Grove Warriors and the Bells Panthers, something had to give.
The game was tied at 30-30 in the fourth quarter, and star senior running back Trel Pruitt came through with under five minutes to go in regulation to put his Honey Grove Warriors teams ahead for good.
Honey Grove added a 2-point conversion, then held off Bells with one final defensive stand to secure a season-opening 38-30 victory.
The Warriors jumped out to a 6-0 lead, but Bells quickly countered with two scores of its own to go up 14-6. However, Honey Grove was just getting warmed up.
Pruitt found the end zone and the 2-point try was good midway through the second quarter to tie the game at 14-14, which held up as the halftime score.
Honey Grove came out strong, scoring on its opening possession to claim a 22-14 lead, but Bells answered right back to tie the score at 22-all in the waning seconds of the third quarter.
However, just before the third quarter expired, Pruitt returned a 90-yard punt to the house, and the Warriors added another 2-point conversion to go ahead 30-22 entering the final quarter of regulation.
Bells managed to tie it up once more early in the fourth, but Honey Grove was able to do enough to put the game away late.
Pruitt led the charge, finishing with 184 rushing yards on 22 carries and 3 touchdowns, while also hauling in 2 passes for 30 yards and a 90-yard punt return touchdown.
Hayden Stroud completed all five of his passes for 71 yards, and carried the ball 7 times for 22 yards.
Andrew Campbell was stout on defense with a game-high 15 tackles. Jake Caffee added 9 tackles, while Kenny Campbell recorded 8.
The Warriors will take the field again at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Whitewright.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
H. Grove: 6 8 16 8 38
Bells: 7 7 8 8 30
Honey Grove total yards: 291
Bells total yards: 322
Honey Grove passing leaders: H. Stroud, 5-for-5, 71 yards
Honey Grove rushing leaders: T. Pruitt, 22 carries, 184 yards, 3 TD; H. Stroud, 7 carries, 22 yards; J. Caffee, 4 carries, 18 yards
Honey Grove tackling leaders: A. Campbell, 15; J. Caffee, 9; K. Campbell, 8
