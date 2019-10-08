TEXARKANA — The Paris Lady Wildcats moved to 3-0 in district play with a four-set win over Liberty-Eylau on the road Friday afternoon. Paris won by a final score of 22-25, 25-20, 25-18 and 25-19.
After dropping the first set, the Lady ’Cats regrouped to take the next three, led by Grace Woodby’s 13-kill, 8-dig performance. Macey McAmis chipped in with 11 kills, 3 digs and 3 aces, while Lilly Lewis added 9 kills, 18 assists, 3 digs and 3 blocks. Tori Weatherford also had an impact with 3 kills, 32 assists, 2 blocks and 14 digs.
Paris will play again at 4:30 p.m. Friday at home against Pleasant Grove.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Paris Lady ’Cats: 22 25 25 25 N/A 3
Liberty-Eylau: 25 20 18 19 N/A 1
L-E statistics unavailable
Paris kill leaders: G. Woodby, 13; M. McAmis, 11; L. Lewis, 9; P. Chapman, 8; A. Tidwell, 5; T. Weatherford, 3
Paris dig leaders: T. Weatherford, 14; B. Hill, 10; G. Woodby, 8; S. Coursey, 4; L. Lewis, 3; M. McAmis, 3; R. Bills, 2; P. Chapman, 1; A. Tidwell, 1
Paris assist leaders: T. Weatherford, 32; L. Lewis, 18
Paris blocks: P. Chapman, 4; L. Lewis, 3; A. Tidwell, 3; T. Weatherford, 2
Paris service aces: M. McAmis, 3
North Lamar sweeps Pittsburg
PITTSBURG — The North Lamar Pantherettes also resumed district play on the road Friday afternoon. The Pantherettes scored a road win over Pittsburg in straight sets by a final score of 25-12, 25-16 and 25-15.
The Pantherettes took the match handily from the start, thanks to 13 kills and 5 blocks from senior middle blocker Macie Pointer. Senior outside hitter J.J. Johnson also was a force with 9 kills and 7 digs, while Jaycie Proctor tallied 10 digs. Kenley Coston recorded 28 assists and 3 aces.
North Lamar will play again at 6 tonight at home against Pleasant Grove.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
North Lamar:25 25 25 N/A N/A 3
Pittsburg: 12 16 15 N/A N/A 0
Pittsburg statistics unavailable
North Lamar kill leaders: M. Pointer, 13; J. Johnson, 9
North Lamar dig leaders: J. Proctor, 10; J. Johnson, 7
North Lamar assist leaders: K. Coston, 28
North Lamar blocks: M. Pointer, 5
North Lamar service aces: K. Coston, 3; J. Johnson, 3
