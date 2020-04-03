Few Red River Valley volleyball players have been as dominant over the last four years as Prairiland Lady Patriot Baylor Sessums. She was recently recognized for her leadership and high level of play and was named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s Legacy All-Star Team, which recognizes seniors who made an impact over the course of their four years in high school.
Sessums began playing volleyball at a young age, saying it was almost inevitable, as she grew up in a family of volleyball players.
“I kind of didn’t have much of a choice,” she said with a laugh. “But I fell in love with the game right away. I loved the competitiveness; the adrenaline you feel when you get a kill or when you get a really nice up, it’s unlike anything else.”
Sessums is a multi-sport athlete for the Patriots, and also shines on the basketball and track and field teams. However, she said, volleyball holds a special place in her heart.
“I enjoy the other sports, don’t get me wrong, but there’s something about volleyball that just makes it special,” she said. “I can’t put my finger on what exactly it is, but it’s just different than any other sport for me.”
Sessums was a dominant offensive force from the start of her time in a Lady Patriots jersey, and demonstrated she could do it all on the volleyball court.
“Madison (Clark), I was her go-to, and she always did a great job of setting things up for me,” Sessums said. “I like being in charge, being the primary hitter.”
She posted impressive numbers during her senior campaign, recording 490 kills, 538 assists, 353 digs, 49 aces and 15 blocks. She also led her team to a 36-8 record with a 7-1 record in district play, which earned her Red River Valley All-Area MVP honors after the season’s conclusion.
Led by her strong play and leadership, Prairiland made a historic run in the playoffs this year, making it to the regional round, a feat the team had not accomplished in more than a decade.
Looking back on her final season, a number of big wins stick out in Sessums’ mind as some of her favorite moments from the season, such as when the team narrowly edged out Commerce to claim sole possession of the district crown, as well as a nail-biter, back-and-forth match against Paris.
But though Sessums helped lead the Lady Pats to a number of big wins over her time with Prairiland, the memories she will cherish most come from the relationships and bonds formed with her teammates.
“Us five seniors — me, Madison Clark, Trynity Chapman, Brook Tuck and Audrey Gray — we’ve stuck with it and been with each other from the start,” Sessums said. “We’re all best friends outside of school, and being able to play with them is part of what makes it so special.”
Looking to the future, Sessums will attend Tyler Junior College in the fall, though she said she’s unsure whether she will play volleyball collegiately.
“I really don’t know,” she said. “I’m not sure I want to, but then another part of me thinks that if I don’t do it, I’ll always regret it since volleyball has been such a huge part of my life. I know Coach (Emily Vanderburg) sent some film to the coach over there, and I’ve been working on some film to send the coach myself.”
Regardless of whether or not she plays at the next level, though, Sessums knows she will carry the memories made at Prairiland forever.
“It’s been the highlight of my time at Prairiland,” she said. “There’s no question about it.”
