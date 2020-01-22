The Chisum Mustangs didn’t have much success stopping Jason DeJong of the Winnsboro Red Raiders on Tuesday night. However, Winnsboro didn’t have much success stopping any of the Mustangs as Chisum rolled to a 68-51 victory.
Chisum scored with a high level of efficiency, with several players lending to a balanced attack. Sophomore Evan Wood led the Mustangs in scoring with 17 points. Senior Hunter Carter scored 15, sophomore Keaston Lawrence added 14 points and senior Trenton Tyler contributed 13.
DeJong, a senior for Winnsboro, scored 27 points, including 15 in the first half.
“Limiting them in transition, limiting DeJong and keeping them off the glass were our keys to the game, and I think we did two of the three well,” Chisum head basketball coach Brian Temple said. “DeJong is a great player, a great shooter, and you know great players like that are going to get their points. We talked about not letting him get going, and he got going. But we were able to get key stops when we needed them.”
Though Chisum kept the lead for almost the entire game, it was a back-and-forth affair throughout the first half. The Mustangs trailed by one, 13-12, at the end of a balanced first quarter.
In the second quarter, Chisum was able to build a five-point lead heading into halftime thanks again to a balanced scoring effort, capped by a pair of free throws drilled by Lawrence with under a second left.
With roughly four and a half minutes left in the second period, DeJong gave the Red Raiders a one-point lead after a driving bucket. Carter nailed a 3-pointer on Chisum’s very next possession to put the Mustangs back up two. Winnsboro would not lead again for the rest of the game.
The Mustangs opened the second half on fire, and in under two minutes, were able to stretch their lead to 10 thanks to a pair of threes from Carter and a basket by Tyler.
Winnsboro made a slight run and was able to pull back to within two, but with about a minute left in the quarter, Wood gained space on the perimeter following good ball movement by the Mustangs and drilled a 3, which deflated all the Red Raiders’ momentum.
“When they’d make a run, we’d always bounce back and answer with a big run of our own, and then we did a good job protecting the lead once we had it,” Wood said. “My shot just came as it went.”
Chisum came out swinging in the fourth quarter, and it didn’t take long for them to put the game out of reach. In under three minutes, the Mustangs were able to extend their lead from five to 12.
Lawrence played a big part in putting the game away in the fourth, scoring seven points in a variety of ways, pulling up for jumpers and slicing his way through defenders to reach the hoop. He also made his presence felt by facilitating the offense and helping his teammates find their shots.
“Keaston is fantastic,” Temple said. “They tried to press up on us too tight a number of times, and he can disrupt that pressure just by attacking and getting to the paint and he does a great job facilitating; he’s just a great point guard for us.”
Not only were the Mustangs able to find points easier to come by in the fourth quarter, but their defense honed in as well, limiting Winnsboro to just eight points in the final quarter.
“We brought it all tonight,” Wood said. “It was a total team effort.”
