The Kathy Whitworth Paris Championship came down to the final hole on Friday — and then went past it. But ultimately, it was Celine Boutier who was clutch at the finish to secure the tournament in a playoff.
Competition was tightly contested throughout the event at the Paris Golf and Country Club, and heading into the final hole of the tournament, Boutier held just a one-stroke lead over Catherine O’Donnell, who was in the same group as her. Boutier hit for par on the 18th hole, but then O’Donnell birdied to force a playoff, with both golfers tied at 7-under par.
“That was a great birdie that she made,” Boutier said. “I knew I had to focus in the playoff, but I was just happy to get a chance to play more golf.”
In the playoff, which saw each golfer have another go at the 18th hole, Boutier went first, hitting for par. This time, however, O’Donnell was not able to follow suit and bogeyed the hole.
Boutier started a bit slowly in the four-day event, but always stayed within striking distance. At the end of the first day, she found herself tied for sixth on the leaderboards.
She got better as the competition went on, however, climbing through the standings each day.
By the time the final day rolled around, Boutier was firing on all cylinders, and shot 4-under par on Friday.
“It was a long week and I definitely feel like I had a little bit of a slow start,” she said. “I don’t feel like I took advantage of that many opportunities that I had the first three rounds, but it felt great to have some birdies and finish on a strong note. I knew the course was hard and I wasn’t playing my best, but the thing with golf is it’s never over until it’s over, so I knew if I just focused on giving myself opportunities, I’d have a chance.”
The course has its share of quirks, Boutier said.
“It’s definitely a very tricky course,” she said. “You have to be smart with your club choices, and they moved a couple of the tees around which made it interesting too.”
Sydney Youngblood, from Durant, Oklahoma, echoed Boutier’s assessment of the difficulty of the course.
“Some of the holes, with those trees, if you put yourself in a too-far-left or too-far-right position, and you don’t have an angle on the green, you’ve got to knock it out and then get up from there,” Youngblood said.
Youngblood, competing in just her second professional tournament, finished incredibly strong, shooting 4-under par on the final day and finishing in a two-way tie for third at 5-under par.
“Going in, I was really just focussing on making the cut,” she said. “This definitely changes my expectations in my ability to play and perform well,” Youngblood said. “This week has allowed me to see where my game is at and I can challenge myself from there. My big takeaway from this week is just remaining calm and taking it one shot at a time, and not getting caught up in scores.”
Amanda Kim turned heads when she got a hole-in-one on the third hole on Tuesday, and then Elizabeth Schultz followed her lead and also sank a hole-in-one on the sixth hole.
Schultz ended up tied for seventh place, at 3-under par. Kim finished tied for 10th, with a 1-under par score.
Alazne Urizar Zapata, the champion of last year’s inaugural Kathy Whitworth Paris Championship, failed to make the cut this year, finishing 4-over par.
Under normal circumstances, the Women’s All Pro Tour would’ve been well into its circuit by this point in the year. However, due to the temporary cessation of all sports during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this is only the second event of the season.
“It feels great to be out here again,” Boutier said. “I took part in the Texas Open a couple weeks ago, but before that, I hadn’t competed in almost three months, which definitely felt weird. I’ve never had a break that long before.”
Kathy Whitworth, the winningest golfer across LPGA and PGA history, said she was impressed with the level of talent on display throughout the week.
“The level of competition out here is incredible,” she said Friday. “There’s just a lot of terrific players, and the low scores we’re seeing really showcases that. It brings me back to when I first started.”
Whitworth offered a word of advice to the golfers looking to qualify for the LPGA, saying that a willingness to learn and adjust their playstyle is necessary to improve.
“A lot of golfers get set in their ways and refuse to adjust,” she said. “I’m looking at these golfers out here today, and I think a lot of them have a bright future.”
