MAUD — The Rivercrest Rebels prepared all week for a much-improved Maud Cardinals team. Head coach Lance Connot knew Maud had some serious size on their line averaging in at 240 pounds and a 6-foot-6 tight end with size and athleticism.
“The first quarter really brought something we haven’t seen much of this year — it was different to have a little more competition up front considering we have such a big, standing offensive line. We had some adversity thrown at us with our bus breaking down, a small locker room, and then showing up and having people competitive upfront the way we are,” senior offensive lineman Evan Purviance said.
The Rebels would battle through a scoreless first quarter to go on and set a new school record for most points scored in a quarter — scoring 32 unanswered points in the second stanza to march on to a 46-0 victory.
The Cardinals received the opening kickoff but were stopped dead in their tracks by senior Kolby Townes. The Rebels delivered a 3-and-out and Devon Womack led his troops to the field. Then, the Rebels faced something they haven’t experienced all year — a 3-and-out on their first possession. It was clear that Maud was primed as they keyed in on the Rebs’ lead back, Shamar Whaley. Maud sustained a long, clock-eating drive running 14 plays to get into Rebel territory. Defensive coordinator Rick Connot’s boys finally produced a stop on their own 15 yard line.
“I was impressed with the way Maud came out and executed their run game. We knew they were big and strong and physical and were excited to play someone who was going to run right at us. I was happy with the way we stepped up and produced the shutout. I thought we responded well,” Rick Connot said.
With the scoreboard showing 0-0 to end the first, Womack fired up his squad and took the field with scoring on his mind.
“I knew we had to do something. The coaches had got on to us a little. We weren’t being physical and I knew everybody was ready to finally get started. We came out and crammed it down their throat, threw on them a little bit and put some points on the board,” Womack added.
With some great blocking courtesy of his offensive line, Womack bolted down midfield for a 71-yard touchdown. Junior running back Will Grider punched in the two-point conversion to make it 8-0. The next 11 minutes brought the Rebel Nation to their feet as RHS found the endzone four more times and made history by setting a school record. Grider nudged his way through and galloped to a 60-yard score, but Maud held strong at the goal line and denied the two-point conversion. A miscommunication on the snap found Womack scrambling to recover the ball, but as he looked up he saw a wide-open Zachariah Lane who took it 54 yards to the house.
Defensive standout, Atlee Roberts, had one of the most exciting plays of the night as he stripped the ball from Maud’s Mark Conkleton and scampered to the endzone. Womack fired a missile to Grider on a slant pass. Grider eluded Cardinals all the way down the field as he dodged, dipped, juked and “pinballed” his way to the goal line. Womack wormed his way in on a keeper bringing the half-time score 32-0.
“The first quarter we weren’t ready for them to run up the field on us like that,” defensive back Brody Moyer said. “But, in the second quarter we found our way, compensated and stopped them.”
The defense adjusted and kept the Rebel offense on the field. Led by Cole Carson, Vince Ussery, Moyer and Womack, Rivercrest kept the Cardinals out of the endzone time and time again.
The third quarter opened with another 3-and-out for the Rebels. But Connot’s defense quickly ushered their offense back onto the field. Womack’s arm took center stage as he hit Lane on a stop route for 10 yards, then Townes on a look pass for 8 yards and Shane Crabtree to the outside for a 22-yard scurry to the red zone.
Whaley tiptoed in the final 15 yards to add six points followed by a screen pass to Crabtree for the two-point conversion.
Maud played with heart as their quarterback, Bailey, made hard runs and the Conckleton brothers (Mark and Brad) gained good yardage. The Rebel defense tightened the screws and kept the Cards off the scoreboard.
Womack and Whaley fought their way down the field into Cardinal territory setting up a successful slant pass to Grider for the final score of the night 46-0. The fourth quarter saw a running clock and all Rebels on the field for good experience and playing time.
Rivercrest moves to 5-0 for the year. The Rebels have averaged 51.6 points against their opponents and held their foes to an average of 6.8 points per game. Womack currently leads the Red River Valley in scoring touchdowns.
Rivercrest hosts Big Sandy at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at The Swamp.
Maud travels to Boles for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday night.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Rivercrest: 0 32 8 6 46
Maud: 0 0 0 0 0
Rivercrest total yards: 408
Maud total yards: 222
Rivercrest passing leaders: D. Womack, 8-for-14, 195 yards
Rivercrest rushing leaders: D. Womack, 8-127; W. Grider, 3-61; S. Whaley, 6-25
Rivercrest receiving leaders: W. Grider, 2-84; Z. Lane, 3-80; S. Crabtree, 1-28; K. Townes, 1-7
