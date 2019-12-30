This year’s All-RRV Co-MVP, Trel Pruitt of Honey Grove, knew his name would be called upon to lift the Warriors to prominence. The senior running back answered the bell in a big way as he carried the ball 200 times for 1,868 yards and found the end zone a total of 32 times. Taking on this massive role with his production, ability to adapt and leadership is something he yearned for since the first day of the offseason.
“He became a different style of runner his senior year in being more patient and reading blocks better,” Trel’s head football coach Glen Schuelke said. “He grew a bunch with the type of offense we ran, and I thought he had a great year. He was very consistent, held onto the ball much better and a lot of it had to do with him playing more physically and with a different mentality. We worked every day. He knew what he had to do, he wanted to be a leader on this team, he wanted to be one of the best players in the area and I think that’s exactly what he did.”
Improving the way Trel did was not an overnight process, rather countless hours of hard work.
“I think my skills and strength have improved over the years. I have been practicing and training over the season and throughout the summers,” Trel said. “As a leader, I knew I had to step up to the plate because seniors were leaving each year, and it was my time to rise up.”
Being a leader isn’t always the easy or popular role to have, and for Trel, sometimes it meant bearing the brunt of the criticism. Taking that challenge head on proved to reap great rewards and growth for Trel.
“I get on Trel harder than anybody,” Schuelke said. “I remind Trel that his name is in the paper and that he gets a lot of the accolades, so he shouldn’t be surprised to get chewed out more. I think Trel grew tremendously from his junior year to now — he’s not even the same kid, nowhere near it. I told Trel that when the day comes when he doesn’t want to come off the field even when I tell him to come off when you’re tired, that we would see what happens when we reach that point. We reached that point early in the year, and in the past he would come off after being a little tired, but this year he did not want to come off the field. There were a lot of changes with the offensive line, but we still scored a lot of points and he was a big reason why.”
Putting forth the season he had started from the first game Honey Grove played at Bells. During his junior year, the Panthers got the best of Honey Grove 33-16 on the Warriors home field. However, Trel remembered that and used it to fuel he and his team.
“To start off the season last year, we played Bells and they tore us up,” Trel said. “Going into that game this year, I knew we had to have a certain mindset to get that win, and we came out on top by eight points. I knew at that moment we had some potential.”
He also had a highlight-reel play in the season-opener as he returned a momentum-changing 90-yard punt return for a touchdown.
“One of my favorite plays of the season was starting off in the opening game against Bells,” Trel said. “We went three-and-out on our opening series, but our defense forced them to go three-and-out right back. I was talking to my teammates on the sidelines telling them we needed to make a statement. They (Bells) punted the ball, it bounced on the ground and everyone thought I was going to let it go. But, I scooped it and started taking off down the sideline. I juked a defender, and it was just me and the open field on the way to the end zone.”
This year, Trel led Honey Grove to its first 10-win season and past the first round of the playoffs both for the first time since 2013, a feeling that is still very rewarding.
“As a whole, I’d have to say I’m glad that we came out successful in most of our games this season,” Trel said. “We had good chemistry coming into the season, and I wish we could’ve gone farther in the playoffs, but we came up a little short. That’s just how it is sometimes.
It felt great because we’ve been striving to go farther and farther to set a high standard for the future. We still came up short in that second round game, and it’s bittersweet but it is what it is.”
The tough loss Trel recalled was Honey Grove’s loss in the area round against Crawford. In that game, the senior finished with 244 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns, but it ultimately wasn’t enough in a 35-18 loss. The Warriors trailed 28-6 at the half, cut the deficit to 28-18 after a dominant third quarter, but the comeback attempt fell short after a late turnover.
“To lose to Crawford in the second round was tough,” Trel said. “Going into that game, I felt like we had a really good possibility of winning because I felt like we had better players than them. We came out flat, and that’s not going to cut it against a team that can play. We came out playing better in the second half, and I thought we were going to come back, but they held the ball in the second half.”
Through the highs and lows, Trel knew he couldn’t achieve success on his own, which he attributes to the strong bond he and his teammates shared and cultivated over many years of growing together.
“I feel like we’ve been there for each other through thick and thin since Kindergarten and we have a special type of chemistry,” Trel said. “I think that translated onto the field.”
Trel also had another special form of motivation to keep him playing at his best.
“This year was my mom’s first time to ever watch me play,” Trel said. “She was at all of my games this year, so it pushed me even more so I could show her what I could do. She heard about all the hype, but never got to see all the hype. I knew I had to perform.”
All good things must come to an end, and senior year marks the end of an era for Trel, although the memories are something he will always hold close to him.
“I’m going to miss the Friday-night hype,” Trel said. “It’s a good feeling when the town is behind you, the band is playing around and the pre-game routines were always fun. The whole day at school, everyone is talking about the game. I’m going to miss getting my head ready for the games.”
Womack does it all for Rivercrest Rebels
The other half of the All-RRV Co-MVP duo is Rivercrest’s senior quarterback Devon Womack. The Rebels signal caller on both sides of the ball did it all for his team. Devon finished the year with more than 3,500 yards of total offense and accounted for 46 touchdowns in his senior season. Defensively, Devon was also impressive as he finished with 118 tackles, 4 tackles for a loss and 2 interceptions.
Devon’s production was invaluable from the time he put on a Rivercrest uniform, and he instantly made a significant impact that can’t be ignored.
“Devon has been an outstanding player for us the past four years,” Devon’s head football coach Lance Connot said. “For him to be able to step in as a freshman and be the leading tackler of our defense all four years tells you how special he is. Devon plays with such great instinct and determination it makes my job easy as a coach.”
Along with the massive responsibility he carried for his team on both sides of the ball, Connot was impressed with Devon’s intangibles, which were equally impactful.
“The past two seasons, he really took on a huge role offensively leading at the quarterback position,” Connot said. “It was something he had to grow and develop into.
He took to it quickly and became a true dual threat quarterback for us while also leading the team defensively. Devon has worked hard at his strength and conditioning during his four years of playing, but what really makes him special is the determination and relentlessness he plays with.”
Connot is someone Devon sees as a motivator in getting the best out of him. Having the right coaching staff is something Devon believes helped he and his teammates succeed at such a high level.
“Ever since Coach (Lance) Connot came over (to Rivercrest), he got all of us players to buy in,” Devon said. “He’s motivated us to give it all we have, and that is what we’ve done the past few years. We’ve put together a great football program, we’ve been pretty successful and I think it’s part of having a good coaching staff along with dedicated players.”
Along with his coaches, Devon saw the example the senior leaders before him displayed, which inspired him to do the same for the underclassmen when it was his time.
“I learned over the years about effort and leadership,” Devon said. “As an underclassmen, I watched how the upperclassmen did things, and I realized that if I gave it my all for them, then they would respect me. I saw how the older guys led the team, how they would get everyone to buy in and I’ve had experience of how a good football team works along with how things are handled. It all came together for me through experience.”
After an 11-2 season, a share of the district title and reaching the third round of the playoffs for the second time in three seasons, the end result of a unified team was achieved, which meant more to Devon than any award.
“I’m just proud of how our team came together, really bonded, worked hard and put up a great season,” Devon said. “We came together as brothers and we showed it on the field when things got tough — we showed that on the field by staying together when things got tough and finished the fight. I’m proud of how the season went, how everyone bought in and how we gave it our all.”
Rivercrest showed its best fight with its backs against the wall. One big test came in the regular season finale against a strong district foe. In that game, Womack accounted for nearly 400 yards of offense and 6 touchdowns in a key win, a game he still remembers well.
“The biggest and most exciting part about the season for me was the game against Honey Grove,” Devon said. “It was a game for us to prove we were a good team, and that we could play with and put up a fight against anyone. It was one of the biggest moments of the year because a lot of people thought we were going to lose, but we came in hyped up and we showed people even though we might have some bad games, we can come out and play at any time.”
Not only against Honey Grove, big games always seemed to bring the best out of Devon. When the lights shined their brightest, Devon got more amped up for his team and produced some of his greatest games — he took it personally, and it usually resulted in a win.
“It just challenges me — I love challenges and being competitive,” Devon said. “I love playing in big games and having all the pressure on my back. I got out there, do what I can do, give a little extra and put it all on the line for my teammates. I know if I do that, it will help me finish the game, which is how I look at it. I just try to win my challenge.”
Devon’s stellar career came to a halt against the mighty San Saba Armadillos in the regional semifinals. Although it was a tough way to go down, Devon took away a great deal from that experience and his football career as a whole.
“It was a tough loss and it was the seniors’ last football game, which made it harder,” Devon said. “It was tough to lose. You never want to lose, but I’m still proud of the season we had. I learned that there’s some things you’re going to win at in life and some things you’ll lose, but you just have to keep your head up, enjoy the big things you get and it turned out to be a great learning experience for me and my teammates.”
Although the journey came to an end, Devon will hold onto all the memories. With that, he hopes to see the program flourish.
“I’m going to miss the Friday’s, which is something you can’t get back,” Devon said. “Every Friday we went to school, but everyone was so excited about the game.
Friday night football is a really great thing, and it was hard to realize I played my last game this year.”
I hope I made my school and community proud, and the program succeeds from here on out.”
