RRV football
Rivercrest senior Kolbey Townes (8) gets the ball and looks to advance down the field with a Maud defender in pursuit as junior running back Will Grider (21) prepares to block for his teammate.

 Quentin Carpenter / The Paris News

The Red River Valley football season nears the halfway point of regular season play with more key district matchups at 7:30 tonight.

The Paris Wildcats of Class 4A, Division I come home to Wildcat Staidum the road for the second time this season looking to bounce back in district play against Anna, while the North Lamar Panthers will also play at home against state power Celina.

Meanwhile, the Prairiland Patriots are aiming to rebound back from a three-game skid as they hit the road to face Leonard in district play, while the Chisum Mustangs look to continue their two-game winning streak, this time at Cooper on the Bulldogs’ homecoming night.

The No. 19-ranked Rivercrest Rebels will continue non-district play at home against Big Sandy, and the No. 21-ranked Honey Grove Warriors of Class 2A look to stay undefeated as well with a non-district game at Cumby. Clarksville and Detroit are both idle this week, while the Hugo Buffaloes will play at 7 tonight at Antlers.

