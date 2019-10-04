The Red River Valley football season nears the halfway point of regular season play with more key district matchups at 7:30 tonight.
The Paris Wildcats of Class 4A, Division I come home to Wildcat Staidum the road for the second time this season looking to bounce back in district play against Anna, while the North Lamar Panthers will also play at home against state power Celina.
Meanwhile, the Prairiland Patriots are aiming to rebound back from a three-game skid as they hit the road to face Leonard in district play, while the Chisum Mustangs look to continue their two-game winning streak, this time at Cooper on the Bulldogs’ homecoming night.
The No. 19-ranked Rivercrest Rebels will continue non-district play at home against Big Sandy, and the No. 21-ranked Honey Grove Warriors of Class 2A look to stay undefeated as well with a non-district game at Cumby. Clarksville and Detroit are both idle this week, while the Hugo Buffaloes will play at 7 tonight at Antlers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.