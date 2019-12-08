PATTONVILLE — Two local rivals clashed in Pattonville on Friday night in the Prairiland Patriots and Chisum Mustangs, who both won their pools in the Prairiland Tournament. In a game that went down to the wire, the Mustangs overcame a late deficit and held off a furious Prairiland rally to claim a 48-45 win.
“If you want to be a good team, you’ve got to find a way to win even when it isn’t pretty,” Mustangs head basketball coach Brian Temple said. “Hats off to Prairiland, they played a great game and played us to the wire like always, but we found a way to scrap it out and get a win.”
Patriots junior post Ryan Butler banked in a 3-pointer with 6:42 left in the first quarter to open up scoring in the game, but Chisum responded with an 8-0 run, capped off by a corner 3-pointer by Mustangs senior Hunter Carter with 1:53 left.
Patriots senior Connor Sessums pulled up and hit a 3-pointer with 1:30 remaining to cut it to 8-6, and the teams entered the second quarter with Chisum holding a 10-8 lead.
“I’m new to this school, but I know the rivalry and it’s real here,” Carter said. “People are serious about basketball and football between these two schools, and being a part of the energy should fuel us in our upcoming games through district. This is probably our most exciting win yet, especially with it being a close game.”
The rivalry game remained close throughout. Chisum held a lead as large as seven points at 18-11 after Carter canned a turnaround jumper with 3:09 left in the second quarter, but every time Chisum looked poised to open up a larger lead, Prairiland got right back in it.
Prairiland used an 8-2 run capped off by a 3-pointer from Eli Rolen with 1:26 left to cut the deficit to 20-19. However, a floater on the baseline from Mustangs sophomore guard Evan Wood with 1:19 left and a driving layup from senior post Gideon Newman with 44 ticks remaining increased Chisum’s lead to 24-19. Butler sank two free throws with 29.6 seconds to go to cut the deficit to 24-21 at the half.
The Patriots turned the momentum around in the third quarter in a big way. After falling behind 27-23 when Carter hit a floater in transition with 6:51 left, Sessums drained 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to put the Patriots ahead 29-27 in just 30 seconds. A free throw from Butler, a steal-and-score from senior guard Corbin Strain and a driving layup from Blake Ballard pushed Prairiland’s lead to 34-27 with 2:24 left in the quarter. Chisum managed to close the quarter on a 4-1 run with all points coming from Wood to keep the Mustangs within striking distance down 35-31.
Chisum junior Levi Weems swished a 3-pointer from the wing with 7:10 left to trim the deficit to 35-34, then Garrett Golden made a layup with 6:43 left to put Chisum ahead 36-35. The game remained razor thin the rest of the way. Mustangs senior guard Kenyon Fortner broke a 40-all tie with two free throws with 1:33 left in regulation, then Patriots sophomore Brooks Morrison canned a clutch 3-pointer from the left corner with 1:19 remaining in regulation to put Prairiland up 43-42.
However, Carter drew a foul and sank two free throws with 1:10 left to put Chisum ahead 44-43. Junior post Trenton Tyler added another free throw with 44.4 seconds to go following a stop to make it 45-43. Tyler missed the second free throw and Chisum got the offensive rebound, but Sessums swiped the ball and drove it all the way down to score a layup with 33 seconds left, tying the game at 45-all.
Carter split a pair of free throws with 22.1 seconds left to put Chisum ahead by one point, giving the Patriots a chance. However, a good look on a midrange jumper rimmed out, Carter added two more free throws and a last-second 3-pointer was off to help Chisum earn the victory.
Despite the loss, Prairiland head coach Steven Weddle liked the grit from his players and believes the best is yet to come.
“Prairiland is growing up right in front of our eyes. Everyone better watch out,” Weddle said.
For Chisum, Carter led all scorers with 18 points, while Wood scored 10 points. Sessums had a team-high 15 points for Prairiland, while Butler added 9.
Following tournament play, the Mustangs will host Blue Ridge at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, while the Patriots will play again at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Como-Pickton.
Mustangs fall to DeKalb
After an emotional win over Prairiland on Friday night, the Chisum Mustangs basketball team faced a strong and rested DeKalb team at noon Saturday.
The Mustangs trailed 21-12 at the half, fell behind 31-15 in the third, but made it a game.
Chisum used an 8-0 run, capped off by a driving layup from Hayden Todd at the 2:16 mark and a put back layup from Trenton Tyler with 1:02 left in the quarter to cut the deficit to 31-23. However, DeKalb had an answer.
The Bears closed the quarter with a 3-pointer with 39 seconds to go and banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to take back the momentum with a commanding 37-23 lead. The Bears went on to win the game 50-30 over Chisum.
“I’d say the tournament overall for us was a success going 3-1,” Chisum head basketball coach Brian Temple said. “We found ways to win close games and it’s something we can build upon. Losing to DeKalb stung, but we just need to do a better job of executing offensively. We were able to break the zone and get some good looks. Their size and length hurt us a little bit, and we went up a little timid instead of going right at them.”
Tyler led Chisum with 9 points, while Garrett Golden had 8 points. Gideon Newman chipped in with 5 points.
RRV girls bracket play hoops
On the girls side, Prairiland and Chisum impressed in their bracket play games to set up a championship game matchup against each other. The Lady Patriots defeated Mildred 48-37, while the Lady Mustangs rolled to a convincing 44-19 win over Honey Grove.
The Lady Patriots were challenged, but as they have done the whole tournament, used their defense to pull out the win.
“Our defense has been our focus this preseason,” Lady Patriots head basketball coach Callie Tucker said. “I’ve got some kids that can get after it, and they want to play defense. We are all about the motto of letting the defense create our offense, and that’s what we’ve done at the beginning of the year. We hope to keep building on it and using it as momentum to win ball games.”
As for the Lady Mustangs, the strong response to a loss earlier in the season to Honey Grove was big for the team.
“We didn’t get complacent once we got a lead,” Lady Mustangs head basketball coach Will Smith said. “We didn’t let things go, and I think we did a good job of grabbing all the rebounds close to us and getting on the floor grabbing loose balls.”
The Lady Warriors impressed with their defense throughout the tournament, but are looking to perfect things offensively.
“We just need to work on our offensive execution,” Lady Warriors head basketball coach Dustin Smith said. “We are still figuring out what is a good or bad shot, and generating more opportunities. Our rebounding has been as poor as our shot selection, so we are continuing to figure out ways to improve in those areas.”
Prairiland and Chisum played in the championship game Saturday night, followed by the Prairiland boys taking on DeKalb. Both game stories will be in Tuesday’s edition of The Paris News.
Chisum edges Prairiland
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Chisum: 10 14 7 17 48
Prairiland: 8 13 14 10 45
Chisum scorers: H. Carter, 18; E. Wood, 10; K. Fortner, 5; G. Golden, 4; G. Newman, 3; H. Todd, 3; L. Weems, 3; T. Tyler, 2
Prairiland scorers: C. Sessums, 15; R. Butler, 9; B. Morrison, 7; E. Rolen, 4; C. Strain, 3; B. Ballard, 2; B. Galloway, 2; B. Oats, 2; C. Adams, 1
Chisum FGM: H. Carter, 5; E. Wood, 3; G. Golden, 2; K. Fortner, 1; G. Newman, 1; L. Weems, 1
Prairiland FGM: C. Sessums, 5; B. Morrison, 2; B. Ballard, 1; R. Butler, 1; B. Galloway, 1; B. Oats, 1; E. Rolen, 1; C. Strain, 1
Chisum 3PFGM: H. Carter, 1; L. Weems, 1; E. Wood, 1
Prairiland 3PFGM: C. Sessums, 3; R. Butler, 1; B. Morrison, 1; E. Rolen, 1; C. Strain, 1
Chisum FT: 19-for-26; H. Carter, 7-8; K. Fortner, 3-4; H. Todd, 3-4; E. Wood, 3-4; T. Tyler, 2-3; G. Newman, 1-3
Prairiland FT: 13-for-22; R. Butler, 6-10; B. Morrison, 2-2; C. Sessums, 2-2; C. Adams, 1-2; C. Strain, 1-2; E. Rolen, 1-4
