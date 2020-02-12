CLARKSVILLE — A touchy pre-district schedule helped pave the way to a strong run in District 15-2-A play, as the Clarksville Lady Tigers ended league competition on Tuesday night with the district championship and a perfect 12-0 district record, after posting an impressive 62-48 home win over the preseason district favorite McLeod Lady Longhorns on senior night at Clarksville High School. Clarksville, now 18-13 overall, will move on to the bi-district round of the playoffs next week to face the fourth seed from District 16-2-A.
Once again senior, all-state point guard LaQuisha Clark had an outstanding night as she led the way in scoring for the Lady Tigers with 22 points. Clark added five rebounds, four assists and six steals.
With the Lady Tigers opening the game with an all-senior lineup that included Makiyla Braadley, Laura Faulkner, Dee Jackson and Makaiya Owens in addition to Clark, the Lady Longhorns jumped out to a 5-0 advantage with 6:52 left in the first. Clarksville roared back, with Jackson scoring off the break and Clark recording an old fashioned 3-point play with 6:15 left, tying the game 5-all. Junior Tyteanna Rosser chipped in a free throw giving Clarksville a 6-5 lead.
The final McLeod advantage in the game arrived at 7-6 with 5:24 remaining in the opening frame. Clarksville sophomore guard Ashley Rosser hammered in a 3-pointer, giving the Lady Tigers a 13-7 lead. Clarksville ended the quarter leading 18-9.
The Lady Tigers opened the second quarter with Clark scoring on a drive, followed by Ashley Rosser recording a steal and layup. Makaiya Owens then knocked down a jump shot extending the Clarksville advantage to 25-9 with 6:16 left in the first half. Back-to-back buckets from Madison Gill, a junior, would eventually push the Lady Tigers lead to 30-14 with 3:49 remaining in the first half. Clarksville ended the frame in command, leading 38-18.
Ashley Rosser knocked down a 3-pointer to start scoring in the second half, while the Lady Tigers outscored Mcleod 16-11 in the third quarter, and moved to the final period in control 53-29. With the Clarksville starters resting for most of the final period, the Lady Longhorns drew to within 58-48 with 1:17 left in the game.
Clarksville proved to be dominant defensively, as coach LaTisha Hearne’s team forced turnovers that lead to buckets, and the Lady Tigers also controlled the boards. Offensively, Clarksville nailed five 3-point field goals with Ashley Rosser, a sophomore firing in two, while Clark, Aliyah Cherry, a sophomore, and Owens all had one each.
“Well, we finished 12-0 in district and it’s a good feeling. I just hope we continue this run as we go on to the playoffs, and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” said Hearne who is in her first year in Clarksville. “We are not set on the first playoff game yet.”
Ashley Rosser and Owens contributed 11 points each for the Lady Tigers, while Grace Lance was top gun for Mcleod with 15 points, and Ella Lambeth had 12 points. The Lady Longhorns will also move on to post season play next week.
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|F
|McLeod
|9
|9
|11
|19
|48
|Clarksville
|18
|20
|15
|9
|62
McLeod
Scoring: Grace Lance 15, Ella Lambeth 12, R. Johnson 9, Cross 5, Comer 2, Schubert 2, Pareen 2, S. Johnson 1. Three Pointer: (3) Lance 3, Cross 1. Free Throws: 11-20 Fouls: 20
Clarksville
Scoring: LaQuesha Clark 22, Ashley Rosser 11, Makaiya Owens 11, Jackson 6, Gill 5, T. Rosser 4, Cherry 3. Three Pointers: (5) A. Rosser 2, A. Cherry 1, Clark 1, Owens 1. Free throws: 15-23 Fouls: 15 Record 12-0 18-13.
