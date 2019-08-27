From the first day of his life, Prairiland junior football player Brylee Galloway was a fighter. A kidney infection nearly took his life as a newborn, but he fought through the sickness, near death and countless doctor visits and procedures to get to where he is today. On top of that, he has scoliosis, which has provided another challenge for him.
Despite everything he has endured, Brylee doesn’t let it distract him from his love for the game of football.
“I really didn’t know until about five years ago that I had scoliosis,” Brylee said. “I recently got an X-ray on it that revealed a 28- to 30-degree curvature, and it causes my ribs to shift and move when I play. It feels like knives sticking in my back, and I have to get them popped back in all the time. It’s a small price to pay because I love the game and can’t stay away from it.”
He said he’s usually hobbling and in pain after games, asking the trainers to pop his ribs back in. Sometimes the pain and fatigue have him laying on the ground afterwards, but Brylee said none of it matters since he sees the bigger picture.
“I feel like God really gave me a chance at life and has a plan for me,” Brylee said. “There’s a lot of kids who go through exactly what I do, and they have to go to the hospital or doctor all the time. I have been able to play or do anything I want, so I just continue to push and push because I know there is a bigger plan.”
Effort is the name of his game, and Brylee’s coaches and teammates see that as his biggest strength. No matter where and what the circumstances are, his level of effort is always present.
“His effort is an example for the other players to rise to that same level,” Prairiland head football coach Greg Mouser said. “Most of them see it, but that consistent example he sets is huge for everyone else. He is a kid that enjoys the game and enjoys the process of practice, conditioning and learning what to do. He’s one of those kids who want to get things right, and will be bothered by something until he does get it right. He’s going to give 100 percent effort both out on the practice field and in games, and kids like him are those you want on the team.”
“When I think of work ethic, the first guy that pops into my head is Brylee Galloway,” Prairiland senior quarterback Connor Sessums said. “Whether it is in the weight room or on the field you can just tell Brylee is striving to be the hardest worker out there. He really picks the team up in that way. He leads by example through an unmatched work ethic.”
Hard work pays off, and Brylee’s dedication has earned him a significant role on the team playing both ways, which is something he embraces.
From a young age, though life events and lessons, Brylee has only known how to do things one way: giving it all he has.
“I have a love for the game,” Brylee said. “I’ve always been taught to go hard in everything I do and to not give up. With so much adrenaline and intensity in the games, I don’t think about anything until afterwards. Nothing will bother me if it means I can still play football. Nothing will stop me.”
Brylee believes the passion he has for his teammates, the opportunity to play sports and winning will drive he and his teammates to do great things.
“I’m a Patriot through and through, and I never want to leave this place,” Brylee said. “I saw great things at this place when I was younger, and I want to bring it back to its former glory. I know a lot of my teammates feel the same way. Making the playoffs is a stepping stone, and we feel will win in the playoffs. We have a program and culture to change here. We have a drive this year, and nothing is stopping us.”
