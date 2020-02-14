BOGATA —The Rivercrest Lady Rebels netted a 19-point win over Maud on Tuesday at home to clinch their spot in the play-offs.
Farrah Savage led the team with 16 points on the way to their 63-44 victory. She had 8 rebounds, 12 assists and 6 steals. Ashlin Johnson, Madi Lichtenwalter and Lexi Rushing each contributed 11 points, and Avery Martin scored 7. Scoring was rounded out by Cayline Williams with 5 and Logan Huddleston with 2.
The Lady Rebels will face Hawkins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Pittsburg in the bi-district round.
The Lady Rebels are 13-22 on the season and 6-6 in the district.
