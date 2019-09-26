District football is upon us, and the No. 5-ranked Paris Wildcats travel south to take on the state-ranked Melissa Cardinals to open league play.
Paris has won its last three games, all by at least 17 points, which is a testament to the talent and growth of the players and diligent coaches.
“We have great players, and I think it always starts there,” Paris head football coach Steven Hohenberger said. “I think they believe in the plan, I think the coaches get a good plan and sometimes you have to adapt from that plan. But, I think we have a coaching staff that is always searching for what our players do well. We’re very fortunate to have a great strength and conditioning coach in Matt Green, and our players have bought into the offseason program he has. The other day, we started thinking about how many on our varsity right now were maybe on the B team or hardly played in junior high. Where they are at now is a credit to their perseverance and sticking with it. We always talk to them about being able to work while they wait.”
Along with their abilities, Hohenberger sees something special with his team. The team chemistry with the 2019 Paris Wildcats football team is something he believes has been an integral part of their success and a strong point of the unit as well.
“As a collective group, there’s a sense of togetherness regardless if you’re a senior or a sophomore,” Hohenberger said. “We have several sophomores playing in some critical roles, and I see the relationships growing and when they go into the team room together, there truly is a togetherness. It doesn’t matter what classification they are or what position they play, I just sense of close-knit group.”
A season ago, the Wildcats (3-1) overcame a 16-point deficit to take down the Cardinals (2-2) at home by a final score of 28-25. This year, the teams collide in Melissa, and there are plenty of players Paris must key in on.
“It starts with their quarterback (Brendon Lewis) who is a University of Colorado commit,” Hohenberger said. “He’s a dual-threat quarterback, and will be the best quarterback to this point we see not only in his throwing, but in his ability to escape the pocket and keep plays alive. He can throw it down the field 80 yards or scramble for a first down — we haven’t seen anything like that yet. They’ve got two great running backs, who are Division I prospects, one who transferred from Denison that is very big and explosive and the Ja’bray (Young) kid is a great player. Offensively, they’re a spread offense, no huddle and want to run it really fast very similar to Argyle. Defensively, many would say that’s where they’re struggling, but I don’t necessarily think so because of the really tough competition they’ve played in their non-district schedule. When you play those caliber of teams, you’ll give up some points. I think they’re one of the top offenses in the metroplex yardage wise — I believe it’s over 500 yards a game they’ve averaged.”
The stakes are high with the talent Melissa has on its roster, but also with it being district play, where the games matter the most. Paris is a part of this brutal district and must win these games to maintain success. In addition to that, the ’Cats are not lowering their standards or goals.
“I told the kids on Monday that you can reset at 0-0 for district play after your non-district schedule is over,” Hohenberger said. “There is no more resetting. That means the performance level of your opponents is going to be higher, that means their preparation and level of detail is going to be higher because you can’t reset. Once you have a 1-0 or an 0-1 start to your district, that’s there and you’re chasing from behind if you’re 0-1. Our deal is understanding that, appreciating that but understanding what that means is that we can’t miss a day with our preparation. We need to work on becoming a better team and we have a goal here to win the district championship. When you’re in a league with Argyle, Melissa and Celina, the odds of you losing a game or two and being district champions is not going to happen. That’s where our mindset is at. We’ve got a ways to go. We’ve got to play our best game of the season Friday night and stack those games going forward to reach that goal.”
The Wildcats and Cardinals will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Melissa High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.