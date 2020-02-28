The Chisum Mustangs had a busy day of baseball on Thursday, taking the field twice. They went one-for-two on the day, topping Hooks 10-5, but falling to Hughes Springs 14-3.
Against Hooks, the first three runs of the game for the Mustangs came off an error in the second inning. Kenyon Fortner hit a fly ball, and then reached on an error by a Hooks outfielder. Espn Blyton, Layn Hall and Jacob Johnson all scored.
Miscues by Hooks was a theme of the game. The three who scored each got to base by Hooks mistakes. Blyton got to base via a walk, Johnson reached on an error and Hall got to base by way of a dropped third strike.
Levi Weems drove Fortner in on a line drive single, and then Weems scored on a Jordan Leverett double, making the score 5-0.
Hooks notched a run in the third, thanks to a Chisum error, but Chisum was able to add another run of their own in the bottom half of the inning, when Keaston Lawrence scored on a fielder’s choice, as Espn Blyton was thrown out on a grounder.
Hooks added another run in the top of the fourth, and again, Chisum answered right back by scoring a run in the bottom of the inning. Weems doubled on a hard-hit line drive to left field, which scored Fortner, making the score 7-2 in favor of the Mustangs.
A pair of mistakes by Chisum allowed Hooks to cut into the lead in the fifth. Hooks got its third run of the game across the plate when a Hooks batter reached on an error, and then they added two more when Weems, now pitching, balked twice in a single at-bat, bringing the score to 7-5.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Mustangs pushed the lead to three runs on a Weems single that scored Fortner, and then added two more when Leverett and Weems scored on a deep single by Evan Wood.
Weems shone in the game, going 3-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Leverett and Brayden Brown eached tacked on a pair of hits, and Fortner, Wood and Johnson each contributed a hit of their own. Wood had a pair of RBIs, and Blyton and Leverett drove in runs as well.
Things didn’t go as well against Hughes Springs. The Mustangs only managed three hits — two by Hall and one by Johnson.
Hughes Springs exploded out of the gate, building a 10-0 lead before Chisum finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth, first on a double by Johnson that scored Leverett, who got on base after being hit by a pitch, and then two more crossed home plate in the next at-bat, when Ryan Graham and Johnson scored following a single by Hall.
