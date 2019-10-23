The North Lamar Pantherettes had no problem taking care of Pittsburg on Tuesday night as they won in straight sets by a final score of 25-11, 25-16 and 25-7. North Lamar needed the win to keep pace with Pleasant Grove, who also has a 4-2 district record.
North Lamar started off hot as they went up 10-0 in the first set before the Lady Pirates got on the board. Part of the amazing start was due to the Pantherettes’ play from the service line. North Lamar finished an astounding 69 of 73 from the line.
Being the last home game of the season, it was senior night for North Lamar, so it’s fitting the seniors took charge in the game. Jaycie Proctor led the way with 31 of 33 in serves, including six aces. Jerika Johnson led the team in kills with 11 while Macie Pointer finished with nine for the Pantherettes. Kenley Coston finished with 19 assists, which led the team.
“It makes me happy to play here with this group of girls,” Macie Pointer said after the win. “We all play well together and there’s a connection between us. I’m proud to wear North Lamar on my back.”
After winning the first two sets, North Lamar jumped out to a 17-1 lead in the third set on their way to the sweep. The only time North Lamar trailed in the game was during a brief moment at the beginning of the second set.
Pointer also finished with six blocks in the win for North Lamar while going a perfect nine for nine from the service line with a pair of aces. Johnson finished six of seven from behind the line with an ace as well. Besides her serving, Proctor also led the team with 10 digs.
Hutton Pointer finished with a pair of kills and three blocks. Ashley Trenchard had five kills. Emma Layton was also perfect with serves as she went five of five with one ace. She also had four digs. Emma Doyal was six of seven with an ace as well for the Pantherettes. Doyal also finished with six assists.
“It’s been one of our best years,” Kenley Coston said after the game. “We’ve grown so close together and our fans have been so supportive.”
Coston also played strong at the net for North Lamar, finishing with one kill and three blocks. Noel Rainey also had a strong service game for North Lamar going a perfect five of five with an ace. She also had a kill and a dig.
North Lamar will play Pleasant Grove on Friday night in Texarkana. The winner of that game will take over sole possession of second place in the district.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Pittsburg: 11 16 7 N/A N/A 3
N. Lamar: 25 25 25 N/A N/A 0
Pittsburg statistics unavailable
North Lamar kill leaders: J. Johnson, 11; M. Pointer, 9; A. Trenchard, 5; H. Pointer, 2; K. Coston, 1; N. Rainey, 1
North Lamar dig leaders: J. Proctor, 10; E. Layton, 4; N. Rainey, 1
North Lamar assist leaders: K. Coston, 19; E. Doyal, 6
North Lamar blocks: M. Pointer, 6; K. Coston, 3; H. Pointer, 3
North Lamar service aces: J. Proctor, 6; M. Pointer, 2; E. Doyal, 1; E. Layton, 1; N. Rainey, 1
