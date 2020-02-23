MT. VERNON — It took nearly half a quarter for the Lady Patriots to take the lead in their Area Round game against Harmony. Once they did, though, they never relinquished it as Prairiland defeated the Lady Eagles 31–27 on Friday night. It wasn’t the prettiest win, but it was a win, nonetheless.
“We had a little playoff jitters on both ends of the floor,” head coach Callie Tucker said after the game.
Baylor Sessums knocked down a 3-pointer midway through the first quarter to put the Lady Pats up 6-4. Harmony quickly tied it before Prairiland regained the lead for good. Both teams struggled offensively to make shots. For the game, Prairiland only made eight field goals, but they held Harmony to only 11 shots made.
“Defense has been our key all year long,” Tucker said. “We talked about blowing up the other teams offense and we did that tonight. (Harmony) didn’t get as many looks as they’ve been getting. We did a great job executing defensively, and I think that rattled them a little bit.”
Offensively, Prairiland also struggled. For the game, the Lady Pats had nobody in double figure scoring and only made eight field goals for the game. The difference came at the free throw line. The Lady Patriots outscored Harmony 14-4 at the charity stripe, including 7-4 in the fourth quarter.
“They did the same thing to us,” Tucker said about Harmony’s defensive game plan. “They knew what our weakness was and they definitely hit it, and they did a great job.”
Several times in the game, the Lady Patriots extended their lead to seven points. Each of those times, Harmony went on a 5-0 run to cut the deficit to two. Prairiland’s offense answered every time as they never allowed Harmony to tie the game.
“This was more than just the second round for us,” Tucker said. “We talk about mental composure a lot the last couple of weeks and staying focused. Ignore the outside noise. Focus on the person that’s next to you. You have a great opportunity to go take it.”
Take it they did. Harmony cut the lead down to two points midway through the fourth quarter before Prairiland pulled away. Part of that was thanks to the play of Ali Sessums and Hannah Murdock down the stretch. Murdock scored four of her team leading eight points in the final frame while Sessums knocked down three free throws. It was the only three points Sessums scored, but they were big as they helped extend the Patriot lead.
Malorie Sneed scored six points for Prairiland. Baylor Sessums finished with five points. TJ Folse had four. Madison Clark and Ali Sessums each had three points while Abi Farmer and Caitlyn Folse each added one point. Prairiland will play their regional quarterfinal game against district-rival Chapel Hill on Monday night at Rivercrest High School. Tip off is at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.