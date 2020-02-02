On Saturday, baseball and softball organizations began sign up and team registration at the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ. Another event will be held in the same location next Saturday, Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Paris Optimist Club hosts baseball and T-ball for kids 3-14 years old at the Woodall Baseball fields. The club covers all of the school districts in Lamar County except for Prairieland. Last year, their nine-year-old all-star team went on to win the World Series.
Since the organization’s beginning, they have always done the baseball program, said Sabra Vaughan, the executive director.
“Our motto is, ‘bring out the best in kids.’ The founders of this club saw a need back in the 60s and 70s and started the whole thing to do that, and it’s grown,” she said. Vaughan went on to add that 750-800 kids usually play ball with them in the spring.
The Girls Softball of Paris is the only slow-pitch youth softball league in the surrounding area. It serves girls ages 4-18, and the organization also offers a women’s league for those 18 and up. Games occur near the Chisum baseball diamond.
Constable Steven Hill, the president of the organization and coach, said that he expects 250-300 kids to play this year.
“Our setting is more of a family setting. I’ve been on the field as a coach and cheered on a girl that just got my daughter out, you know, because she made an awesome play,” he said. He also went on to credit his wife and Vice President, Stacy, as being the backbone of the league.
Ranger fast-pitch softball sign ups were also available, led by the City of Paris. They serve ages 4 to 18, and they play at the Love Civic Center fields.
Bridget Domengeaux, the Recreations Supervisor for the City of Paris, oversees the league.
“The girls that want to play fast-pitch ball and have aspirations to play highschool ball: fast pitch is what they play.” Last year, the league had right at 200 girls, and Domengeaux is hoping for a similar turnout this year.
“The only reason I do it is for the girls,” Bridget said with a smile.
Finally, Buddy Baseball sign ups, sponsored by the REACH organization, were also available. Buddy Baseball is a way for disabled individuals of all ages to come together and play a sport for fun along with someone who helps them. The games are run by volunteers and take place on Saturday mornings.
“We don’t follow any kind of rules. It’s just everybody hits, everybody runs, and we don’t keep score. Baseball is just like anything else. For me, it’s not about the game, it’s about the athletes. It’s about getting these people out in the community and watching them have fun. I don’t care what game they are playing, it’s just fun,” said Billy Harris, the director of programming for REACH.
The Paris Optimist Club and the two softball leagues are looking for volunteers to coach teams, and they also offer paid positions for umpires.
