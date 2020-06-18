On Tuesday, roughly 80 professional golfers from across the country descended on Paris for the second annual Kathy Whitworth Paris Championship, part of the Women’s All Pro Tour.
Through the first two days of play, several golfers have made early statements. Tied for first are Gaby Lopez, Yu Eun Kim and Elizabeth Schultz, all of whom shot a 5 under par through Tuesday and Wednesday. Right on their heels, Karah Sanford shot a 4 under par, with four golfers right behind her at 3 under par.
Cathy Harbin, general manager at Paris Golf and Country Club where the event is taking place, said veteran players have risen to the top.
“Players who have been a part of the WAPT for awhile — players who came last year and are familiar with the course — have really shone so far,” she said.
Schultz turned heads when she got a hole-in-one on the sixth hole on Tuesday, and then Amanda Kim followed her lead and also sank a hole-in-one on the third hole.
Despite the accomplishment, Kim — who enters play today five over par — currently finds herself on the outside of the bracket looking in, and will need to make a sizable comeback today in order to play on Friday, when only the top 32 qualify.
Competitor Hannah Arnold, who currently sits at 3 over par and just inside the cut, said she enjoys playing in Paris.
“This is a great course, I always enjoy coming here,” Arnold said. “It has some quirks, which I really like. … There’s just a few tee balls where you might need to lay back and hit iron on a few shots, just to make sure you’ve got better aim and better angles into the green. It just means you’ve got to do your homework and really know the golf course.”
Competition was tightly contested last year, but this year the level of competition is even higher, Arnold said.
“There are some really talented golfers here, a lot of really talented women are out here competing,” she said. “It should be a fun week.”
Participation saw a dramatic spike since its first year on the professional circuit, Harbin said. The 80 competitors is more than double what the event saw last year, when 38 golfers participated. Harbin attributed this to a few things.
“I think word spread about Paris and about the quality of the golf course and the city,” she said. “The more we host events like this, the more people will know about Paris.”
The other reason for such a sharp uptick in entrants into the tournament is circumstantial, she said. Though coronavirus didn’t alter the date the competition was scheduled for, it did push back several other events on the WAPT circuit.
“So normally, this would be the eighth or ninth event of the season, but because of things getting pushed back due to coronavirus, this is only the second event of the year,” Harbin said. “I think a lot of people were itching to play some golf.”
As the number of entrants grew, so too did the purse. The purse this year is approximately $35,000, Harbin said.
Looking to the future, Harbin said she’d like to see the event grow even more.
“We have a really strong field,” she said. “There are some of the best female golfers in this level playing at this event. When you attract top-level competition, it’s only going to bring more golfers at that level, and that’s what I’d love to see. It’s going to be good for Paris and good for this event.”
Play will continue today and Friday, with an award ceremony following the end of play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.