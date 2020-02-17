Paris High School powerlifters raised enough iron to claim the top spots in the Paris Wildcat Invitational Powerlifting Meet on Thursday.
Paris Ladycat Enchantra Roberson took first place with 815 total pounds in the 132 Class, earning the Best Overall Lifter in Light Weight Divisions for the tournament.
Overall, Paris Ladycats placed first with 46 points, which the Leonard team tied. However, Paris girls earned four first place individual awards to Leonard’s two, awarding the home team first place, according to Matt Green, Paris High’s strength and conditioning coordinator and head powerlifting coach. Gilmer’s team came in third with 37 points; Royse City earned fourth place with 20 points; and Little Elm took fifth place with 16 points.
In total, 18 girls teams and 12 boys teams participated with 113 female lifters and 147 male lifters competing, Green said.
On the boys side, Paris boys took first place with 36 points, followed by Royse City with 30 points, Greenville with 29 points, Sulphur Springs with 23 points and Prairiland with 18 points.
Schools in attendance included Argyle, Chisum, Commerce, Denton Guyer, Gilmer, Greenville, Fannindel, Leonard, Argyle Liberty Christen, Little Elm, Mount Pleasant, North Lamar, Paris, Prairiland, Royse City and Sulphur Springs.
North Lamar and Chisum individual placements were not available by press time. They’ll be printed as soon as they become available.
