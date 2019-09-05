WOLFE CITY — The Detroit Lady Eagles played another road game Tuesday night.
The Lady Eagles fought hard through four close sets, and came out on top over the Lady Wolves by a final score of 25-21, 24-26, 25-22 and 25-21.
Head coach Jeff Allensworth called his team’s performance “some of the best volleyball of the year.” Detroit finished with nearly a 92 percent mark from the service line, and overcame several deficits to pull out the win.
Britney Ricks led the charge with 18 kills, 10 digs and 3 blocks, while Kaisen Eldridge recorded 7 kills, 15 assists, 5 digs and connected on all 24 of her serves. Jordan Williams anchored the back line defense with 14 digs, while Daysha Stature provided a presence on the front line with 6 kills, 3 digs and 1 block. Kiley Miller had with 7 kills and 4 digs.
The Lady Eagles will take the court again at 4:30 p.m. Friday at home against Dodd City.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Detroit: 25 24 25 25 N/A 3
Wolfe City: 21 26 22 21 N/A 1
Wolfe City statistics unavailable
Detroit kill leaders: B. Ricks, 18; K. Eldridge, 7; Ki. Miller, 7; D. Stature, 6; H. Long, 2; J. Williams, 2
Detroit dig leaders: J. Williams, 14; B. Ricks, 10; A. Harris, 6; K. Eldridge, 5; Ke. Miller, 4; Ki. Miller, 4; D. Stature, 3; H. Long, 2
Detroit assist leaders: K. Eldridge, 15; Ke. Miller, 7
Detroit blocks: B. Ricks, 3; D. Stature, 1
MV wins in 3 over Rivercrest
The Rivercrest Lady Rebels started out with a competitive first set at Mt. Vernon, but ultimately fell in straight sets by a final score of 17-25, 10-25 and 9-25.
The Lady Rebels were led by Ashlin Johnson, who finished with 6 kills and 2 digs, while Madi Lichtenwalter had 2 kills and 10 digs. Korie Mankins and Maxie Alford each had 4 kills.
The Lady Rebels take the court again today and Saturday in the Mt. Vernon Tournament with game times and opponents to be announced.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Rivercrest: 17 10 9 N/A N/A 0
Mt. Vernon: 25 25 25 N/A N/A 3
Mt. Vernon statistics unavailable
Rivercrest kill leaders: A. Johnson, 6; M. Alford, 4; K. Mankins, 4; L. Anschutz, 3; M. Lichtenwalter, 2; L. Rushing, 1; M. Walton, 1
Rivercrest dig leaders: M. Lichtenwalter, 10; K. Mankins, 7; M. Alford, 6; L. Rushing, 3; M. Walton, 3; A. Johnson, 2; R. Huddleston, 1
Rivercrest assist leaders: K. Mankins, 7; L. Rushing, 7
