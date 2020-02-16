BOGATA — In the last home game of the season, the Rivercrest Rebels wowed the crowd with 90 points and some amazing passes as they coasted to a 90-28 victory over the James Bowie Pirates.
The Rebels came out firing on all cylinders with a stifling full court press, which allowed for 19 points on the board before the Pirates ever scored. Zachariah Lane and Devon Womack netted 18 of those points on quick lay-ups and short jump shots. A big second quarter helped put the game away for the night. Damian Davidson, Shane Crabtree and Kamryn and Bradyn English all added 3s to the stat column during the period, while Darrion Ricks used his size under the goal to chalk up 6 points.
The Rebels would enter the locker room leading 51-11.
The third quarter was all about the Rebel seniors. Womack and Crabtree scored at will and combined for 13 points and multiple assists to the younger Rebels, which led to every player scoring and getting some good playing time.
The final stanza rounded out with B. English hitting a couple of 3s from the corner, and Lane and Chris Randolph pouring in 7 points.
In the final minutes, the Rebels were able to work on their “stall game” and enjoy the “Rowdy Rebels” student section.
Rivercrest will travel to Celeste Monday for a warm-up game at 4 p.m. The Rebels enter the playoffs in the third place slot for District 15-2A.
