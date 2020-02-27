The Clarksville Lady Tigers' playoff run came to an end Tuesday, as the team fell 55-48 to the Hawkins Lady Hawks.
The game was a back-and-forth affair, but ultimately it was Hawkins that came away on top after a strong third quarter.
The first quarter was tightly contested, though Hawkins finished the quarter with a slim four point lead, up 14-10.
The second quarter, while also an evenly matched period, saw Clarksville take a one-point lead into halftime, outscoring the Lady Hawks by five to go up 30-29.
The third quarter, however, spelled disaster for Clarksville. The Lady Tigers could find a single point in the quarter, and Hawkins, on the other hand, was able to score with efficiency. Going into the fourth quarter, the Lady Hawks had managed to turn a one-point deficit into an 11 point lead.
The Lady Tigers were able to turn things around offensivle, scoring 18 points in the final stanza. However, it was too little too late, as they only managed to outscore the Lady Hawks by four despite the strong offensvie output.
All-state senior guard and team leader LaQuesha Clark led the team with 22 points on 5-11 shooting. She also tallied eight points from the charity stripe.
Tyte’Anna Rosser scored nine for the Lady Tigers, Makaiya Owens scored six, Deaveonne Jackson and Madison Gill each added four and Ashley Rosser contributed three points.
