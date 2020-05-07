When the coronavirus pandemic halted all spring athletics in their tracks, the Paris Wildcats soccer team was riding high, boasting an undefeated record in district play. That dominance is apparent when looking at the recently-announced All-District team and accolades. Paris Wildcats are extremely well-represented on the end-of-season honors, including the MVP, offensive and defensive players of the year.
Senior Wildcat Justin Medina was named the 13-4A All-District MVP. He scored five goals on the season, and added a team-best 18 assists over the course of the season.
“He was definitely the leader of our team on and off the field, he was our captain,” head coach Clint Cobb said. “He’s a great two-way player who can really do a lot of things at a very high level, offensively and defensively.”
In addition to being a well-rounded player, Cobb praised his leadership qualities too. Medina was always coordinating with players to get extra practice in, Cobb said.
“I know we’re definitely going to miss the leadership he brought to the team next year,” Cobb said.
Sophomore Wildcat Miguel Rivera was crowned the offensive player of the year for the district, after turning in what Cobb described as one of the most impressive offensive seasons he’s seen as a coach. Rivera netted 30 goals this past season, 17 of which came in district play.
“It’s really incredible that a sophomore was able to score that many goals, and I don’t think I’ve seen anything like it,” Cobb said of Rivera. “He’s one of the fastest kids I’ve ever coached, and is just an elite athlete. He’s not a particularly tall player, but he’s not afraid, and he’s scored quite a few headers for us too.”
Among Rivera’s strongest suits was his versatility, Cobb added. The sophomore was able to find the back of the net in several different ways, and was able to take advantage of defenses, even when opposing team started scheming to stop him, but being able to beat them in multiple ways.
On the other side of the ball, junior Wildcat Payton Fowler was named the defensive player of the year for his work in halting opposing midfielders in their tracks.
“We only gave up 10 goals all season, we were really strong defensively as a team, and Payton was a big part of our defensive success,” Cobb said. “He was an absolute rock for us back there. He got better as the season went on too, and it was really cool to see that growth.”
Paris junior Jesus Rangel was named the midfielder of the year, after scoring 13 goals and dishing out 10 assists this past season.
“We rotated that position between him and Edwin Gonzales, and both did a great job at it,” Cobb said. “He’s another one of those players who can score in a number of ways. The thing that stands out to me about him is how he takes criticism of himself. He’s always looking for areas where he needs to improve, and when we get film to study, he’s almost always the one most concerned about looking and studying to see what he needs to work on.
“He’s also one of the most well-rounded players we have, and can do a little bit of everything. He can step up and do whatever we need him to do.”
In goal for the Wildcats was Luis Ibarra, who came away with the All-District goalie of the year honors for the second year in a row.
“Like I said, we didn’t allow very many goals all year, and he was another big part of that,” Cobb said. “He’s got great hands, great instincts and reflexes and he has a good idea of where shots are going to be placed.”
Newcomer of the year honors were shared between junior Wildcat Edwin Gonzalez and freshman North Lamar Panther Adan Quezada.
On the season, Gonzalez was second on the team in scoring, as 14 goals were true for him. He also was one of the team’s better distributors, as he compiled seven assists as well.
“He’s an aggressive, really awesome attacking players,” Cobb said.
For the Panthers, Quezada scored 12 goals and added six assists to go along with them. Panthers head coach Jon Rea said the freshman’s numbers are even more impressive given the way injuries forced him to miss roughly half the year.
“He’s a very exciting player to watch,” Rea said. “He’s young, he brings a lot to a team, and we’re going to have him for a long time since he was just a freshman this year. I’m really excited to see how he continues to grow and develop as a player.”
In addition to the individual award winners, several players from both Paris and North Lamar were honored on the All-District teams.
For the Wildcats, the All-District first team included defender Bryan Ramirez, who scored four goals to go with two assists; defender Grant Lowry, who scored two goals to go with two assists; fullback Bryce Hollje, who scored four goals to go with six assists; midfielder Kellan Gibson, who had a goal and five assists; and fullback Jeovanny Avitua, who had five goals and five assists.
For the Panthers, the first team included Paulo Venegas, who finished the season with 13 goals and 10 assists and Favi Morales, who had 13 goals and six assists.
On the second team were Wildcats Alexis Trejo, Joset Gonzalez, Alexis Luna, Joan Misa Saavedra and Alex Zarza.
North Lamar was represented on the second team by Alexis and Julian Nava.
The Panthers also had a pair of players — Zain Figueroa and Matt Vukcevich — named as honorable mentions.
