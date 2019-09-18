PATTONVILLE — Last season, the North Lamar Pantherettes and Prairiland Patriots squared off at North Lamar, where Prairiland won in four sets. This time in Pattonville, North Lamar recorded a huge win, stunning the Lady Patriots.
North Lamar handed Prairiland its fourth loss on the year, and only the second at home, in straight sets by a final score of 27-25, 25-21 and 25-18.
Coming off two losses to ranked schools in 4A Melissa and 5A Princeton, the Pantherettes entered this matchup with a strong level of focus and resolve.
“It’s all due to these girls,” North Lamar head volleyball coach Sara Beth Upchurch said. “Even after two losses to two good teams, they truly have had the mindset to come in and continue to get better for district, which is what really matters to us. We have the mindset in knowing as long as we are getting better, then we are on the road to success. That has truly been their mindset. You’re just not going to get them down for long. They’re going to fight back and they’re going to come in every day ready to work.”
“Prairiland is kind of a big game, but we aren’t super focused on that, we’re more focused on district and getting better,” Pantherettes senior Macie Pointer said. “These games that we play are going to get us ready for district. We have to come in with an energy, create our own energy, eliminate the distractions around us and just keep the momentum on our side — always stay up and stay positive.”
Prairiland won its last two matches convincingly following its close home loss to Farmersville, but couldn’t break through for its third win in a row against the determined Pantherettes.
“We let them control us,” Lady Patriots head volleyball coach Emily Vanderburg said. “I told the girls that they (North Lamar) were going to come out and play their best, and hats off to them. They played their butts off, and we didn’t answer the call.”
The first set was neck and neck despite a strong early start from North Lamar. The Pantherettes held a 9-4 lead after senior outside hitter J.J. Johnson recorded her first of four aces from the service line, but the Lady Patriots used an 8-3 run to tie the set at 12-12 after a kill from junior Reese Parris and four hits by North Lamar. The Pantherettes never panicked, though.
Senior setter Kenley Coston’s deceptive tip over the net, a kill by junior Abby Nielsen and a tip that fell out of bounds by Prairiland put North Lamar ahead 16-13. Two more Prairiland errors padded the Pantherettes’ lead to 18-13 and forced a timeout by the home team.
However, a 4-1 run by Prairiland quickly tied it back up at 19-19. A tip from Prairiland senior setter Baylor Sessums, a back-row kill from senior libero Trynity Chapman, a block on a free ball by sophomore Abi Farmer and an ace from Sessums evened the score and forced a North Lamar timeout.
“Prairiland did a good job of fighting back on those points when we went on some runs, but honestly, our girls never get down but stuck with the game plan the whole time,” Upchurch said. “They talked amongst themselves on every single point about what they were going to do. They stuck with it, and they just never really got mentally down.”
North Lamar proved its coach right even when the set remained tight. The teams went back and forth even with the set tied at 25-25. A big kill from Sessums evened the score at 25-all with North Lamar one point away from the victory. However, the Pantherettes settled in and Johnson recorded a kill to end it and put North Lamar up 1-0 in sets.
In each set, the Pantherettes jumped out to an early lead, Prairiland clawed back, but North Lamar seemed to have an answer for every run. The Lady Patriots held an 18-15 lead in the second set, but North Lamar finished the set on a 10-3 run with a kill from junior outside hitter Ashley Trenchard ending it.
Another solid aspect of North Lamar’s win was its performance on defense, which is fueled by the will to play as a unit.
“In terms of the defense tonight, one of our main focuses is to focus on each other,” North Lamar senior J.J. Johnson said. “A big goal that we have in our season is to play for each other, not worry about anyone else around and focus on what we can do to be the best that we can be. Baylor (Sessums) is a very good hitter as are all the girls on Prairiland’s offense. They have some good hitters, but on defense, we have that mindset to grind away. We stay on our toes, stay light on our feet and keep our energy up in order to move ourselves forward, get the next kill or put the ball away. Overall, I think our defensive mindset is really strong with our team, and tonight it really came together because we knew we wanted to play for each other.”
Johnson and Trenchard led North Lamar with 11 kills apiece, while Macie Pointer had 6 kills, 5 blocks and 2 aces. Hutton Pointer recorded 5 kills and 5 blocks, while Kenley Coston added 28 assists and 8 digs. Emma Layton was strong on the back line defensively with 11 digs.
Sessums led Prairiland in the loss with 11 kills and 14 assists, while Chapman finished with 16 digs and a pair of kills. Madison Clark recorded 18 assists, 5 kills and 7 digs, while Farmer totaled 5 kills. Audrey Gray finished with 3 kills and 5 digs, while Brook Tuck tallied 11 digs. Reese Parris chipped in with 4 kills.
“We’re not going to let this game affect us,” Vanderburg said. “Yes, it’s a long stretch before district, but district is coming up and we have two more games to prepare. It’s not really fun to lose, but we’re just going to have to bounce back and get better the next few days and games we have left before then.”
The Pantherettes look to build off the big win at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Sunnyvale, while the Lady Patriots aim to bounce back at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Pleasant Grove.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
North Lamar: 27 25 25 N/A N/A 3
Prairiland: 25 21 18 N/A N/A 0
North Lamar kill leaders: J. Johnson, 11; A. Trenchard, 11; M. Pointer, 6; H. Pointer, 5
Prairiland kill leaders: B. Sessums, 11; M. Clark, 5; A. Farmer, 5; R. Parris, 4; A. Gray, 3
North Lamar dig leaders: E. Layton, 11; K. Coston, 8
Prairiland dig leaders: T. Chapman, 16; B. Tuck, 11; A. Sessums, 9; M. Clark, 7; A. Gray, 5
North Lamar assist leaders: K. Coston, 28
Prairiland assist leaders: M. Clark, 18; B. Sessums, 14
North Lamar service aces: T. Chapman, 1; B. Sessums, 1
Prairiland service aces: R. Parris, 4; A. Farmer, 2
North Lamar blocks: H. Pointer, 5; M. Pointer, 5
Prairiland blocks: A. Farmer, 2; M. Clark, 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.