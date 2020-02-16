PITTSBURG — It was a disappointing game for the North Lamar Panthers on Friday on Pittsburg’s soccer field, where the varsity boy’s team recorded their first district loss, 6-0.
“I love my kids, but we’ve got to stop making the same mistakes,” coach Jon Rea said. “The capabilities are there.”
The loss moves the team’s season record to 7-5-2, and its district record to 2-1.
From the sidelines, Rea shouted, “We’re not transitioning the way we talked about.”
On the field, North Lamar struggled to get of the ball. In the first half, the Pirates scored three goals and added three more in the second to shut out the Panthers.
Towards the end of the second half, North Lamar managed to crowd the Pittsburg players, forcing them to kick wide of the goal more than once. But it just wasn’t enough. Pittsburg coordinated their players on the field, with each voicing positions and availability with their teammates while North Lamar was much quieter.
“That’s been one of our Achilles’ heels,” Rea said. “Soccer is a hard sport if you’re not talking to each other.”
The bolder Pirate players took possession away from the Panthers several times when they got in scoring range. At the second half’s 24-minute mark, the Panthers goalie tried to kick the ball away and wound up knocking the ball into a Pittsburg player hard in the stomach. The Pirate was led off the field.
The Pirates had an opportunity to extend their score one more when a player was fouled, but the penalty kick went wide of the goal.
North Lamar will work on cleaning up play for its next game Tuesday at home against Liberty-Eylau, Rea said, and practice will focus on ball possession.
“We’ve got to do a better job,” he said.
Junior Varsity Boys
Coach Patrick Watkins said his team is improving, though they lost 3-1 against the junior varsity Pirates team Friday.
“Garrett Russell scored our only goal,” Watkins said.
But each game is a learning experience, he said, adding they’ve got some work to do before their next game.
“The biggest thing will be ball possession and spacing on the field,” Watkins said. “They are getting better every game.”
Pantherettes vs. Pittsburg
Back on the home field, the varsity Pantherettes wiped the field with the Lady Pirates, according to Coach Michael Pointer, with a stunning 8-0 win.
“It was a good team win,” he said, adding it was a coordinated effort between teammates.
Leading the scoring, Jaycie Proctor, the forward for the team, scored three goals, while Ashley Trenchard and Makayla Winton each scored two. Avery Gurley brought up the rear with one goal. Pointer also complimented the teams’s goalie Jaycie Coward, who kept the game a shutout against the Pirates, and Macie Pointer, who had three assists.
Tuesday is a bye day for the team, and then the Pantherettes will face the Lady Wildcats on Friday on their own field.
“We’re focusing on being prepared for them,” Pointer said.
