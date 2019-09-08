BOGATA — Rivercrest hosted Cooper on Friday night at The Swamp for The Battle of the Sulphur River Bottom. In a game that was predicted “too close to call” by several local news entities, this game lived up to its hype for the first three quarters. A big fourth quarter push and a turnover sealed the deal for the Rebels as they took down the Bulldogs who are ranked sixth in Region 3, Class 3A. The final buzzer brought a Rebel victory 49-20.
Rivercrest received the opening kickoff, but could gain no ground as the Bulldogs’ defense blew up plays in the backfield. Cooper’s Rafael Ramirez and Chase Morales led an all-out assault. After the punt, Cooper’s quarterback, Jaxson McGuire, marched his team down the field to put the first points on the board. Erick Zapata’s kick was good to make it 7-0. The Rebels answered with a score of their own as quarterback, Devon Womack, broke loose from 25 yards out to make it 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Rivercrest defensive coordinator, Rick Connot, made some adjustments with his unit and they got a crucial stop to let their offense back in the game. Shamar Whaley and Will Grider had several break-out runs that led to another scamper to paydirt by Womack. McGuire and his Bulldogs stalled out on offense and the punter was called in. Junior Rebel, Atlee Roberts, broke through to block the punt, recover it, and head down field.
“My favorite play tonight was when I blocked the punt. I started running with it and accidentally dropped it but thankfully my boy was there and picked it up for us,” Roberts said.
The Rebel offensive line made gaping holes for Whaley as he made some Maytag washer spin moves to reach the end zone and put Rivercrest up 20-7. Cooper took the field determined to score. McGuire handed off to his workhorses Morales and Collin McGuire, who each ran sweeps to the outside to get the Bulldogs back in Rebel territory. Collin McGuire got loose and rambled for a 20-yard touchdown to make this showdown 20-14.
Womack led his boys into battle again with minutes left until halftime. Big blocks from Brayden English and Zachariah Lane helped move Rivercrest down the field quickly. Womack connected with Lane for a 14-yard reception. Whaley hurdled a pack of ’dogs and gained crucial yards to put his Rebels in the red zone. Womack got lit up as he crossed the plane and fumbled, but Kolby Townes was quick on his feet and recovered the ball for another Rivercrest touchdown, making the score 26-14 at the break.
The third quarter was an utter slugfest as both teams tried to gain ground. Neither team could get any traction as both defenses shined.
“Our defense was stifling again,” Rivercrest head coach Lance Connot said. “What Cooper does over there offensively is tough to stop. We did a great job defensively.”
Morales and Rafael Ramirez fired up Cooper’s defense allowing no points in the third stanza. Rebel stand-out Cole Carson clogged up the middle while Billy Merritt and Brody Moyer shut down the corners to hold the Bulldogs out of the endzone, also. At the end of the third quarter, the score was still 26-14 in favor of Rivercrest.
The finale would bring some highlight reel excitement as Womack swerved his way through bumper to bumper, rush hour traffic and made nine Bulldogs miss tackles to get his Rebels in the red zone. Rebels running back Grider scored to put the boys in blue up 34-14. Cooper refused to go away, though, and Jaxson McGuire burned the Rebel defense on a quarterback keeper for 60 yards to make the score 34-20.
Fresh horses came in for the Rebel backfield and Roberts gained some hard-fought yards behind lead blocking from English and the Rebel offensive line.
“Our tempo and conditioning took over and it really showed in the second half,” Connot said. “Being able to milk the clock and having all the different backs being able to do what they do — it helps us wear on our opponents big time, and you could see that in the second half tonight.”
Whaley found the promised land again on a 15-yard run to make the score 40-20. Cooper mishandled the ensuing kick-off and Roberts pounced on it to put Rivercrest in excellent field position. Whaley tallied up six more points and Shane Crabtree’s point after was good to bring the final score 49-20.
“It was great. I had a little family rivalry going with my cousins the McGuire boys, who both play for Cooper. I think we can go far as long as everyone stays healthy and keeps working together,” Carson said.
Rivercrest will host James Bowie for Homecoming at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at The Swamp. Cooper will host Emory Rains at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Cooper: 7 7 0 6 20
Rivercrest: 6 20 0 23 49
Cooper total yards: 265
Rivercrest total yards: 421
Cooper passing leaders: J. McGuire, 2-for-5, 10 yards
Rivercrest passing leaders: D. Womack, 2-for-2, 13 yards
Cooper rushing leaders: C. Morales, 11-117; C. McGuire, 10-81
Rivercrest rushing leaders: D. Womack, 21-201; S. Whaley, 21-122; W. Grider, 14-73; A. Roberts, 3-12
Cooper receiving leaders: J. Limbaugh, 2-10
Rivercrest receiving leaders: Z. Lane, 2-13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.