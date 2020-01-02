Following a runner-up finish in their home tournament, the No. 15-ranked Paris Wildcats hosted the Class 5A Greenville Lions, who took home third place in the Paris Holiday Tournament. The teams nearly faced each other in the championship game, until Hot Springs ousted Greenville with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for a 2-point win.
In this game, the Lions came out strong and held on late to defeat Paris 65-63.
Led by senior guard Quin Anderson (6 made 3’s), the Lions were able to get timely shots when needed even when the home team Wildcats were charging back into the game.
“Number three (Quin Anderson) is one of the best shooters we’ve seen this year, in fact he might be the best shooter we’ve seen,” Wildcats head basketball coach Billy Mack Steed said. “But, we gave the game away in the first quarter when we missed a dozen layups or one-foot shots. We had many opportunities to convert right by the rim, but we just missed them. There’s no excuse for it, we just didn’t shoot well.”
Greenville held a slim lead throughout the first quarter and into the second. The Lions converted on a layup, but Paris senior Trevon Dennis found fellow senior teammate Gavyn Hollje for a corner 3-pointer with 7:14 left to tie the game at 16-16. After Greenville gained separation with a 6-0 run, crisp ball movement that saw every Wildcat touch the ball on Paris’ next possession led to a 3-pointer from senior guard Jameon Mitchell with 5:43 left in the second. The deficit was 22-19 at this point, and another 3-pointer a few possessions later from Hollje with 4:43 left cut it to 23-22. However, another 6-0 run by the Lions pushed their lead to 29-22, forcing Paris to call a timeout with 2:05 left before halftime. Paris trailed 31-26 at the break.
Later in the third, two free throws from sophomore Jaelyn Lee tied the score at 36-all, then sophomore post Braylon Mickens added two free throws with under two minutes to play in the third to give Paris a 38-36 lead. Anderson responded with a corner 3-pointer to give Greenville a 39-38 lead, but two free throws from Dennis put Paris on top 40-39 with 1:05 remaining in the quarter. However, Anderson drained a long two in the corner and nailed a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to put Greenville on top 44-40 with one quarter to go.
Paris remained close with Greenville up until the end despite a 7-0 Lions run giving the visitors a 58-49 lead halfway through the fourth quarter. Johnson drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 5 seconds left in regulation to cut it to 65-63, but time expired as Paris was out of timeouts and Greenville held on to win by two points.
Johnson led Paris with 18 points, while both Mitchell and Lee had 12 points apiece. Dennis scored 11 points, while Hollje added 8 and Mickens 2. Anderson led Greenville with 26 points.
In order to get on track, Steed is looking for his players to rebound the ball better to avoid losses like the one against Greenville.
“We gave them too many offensive rebounds, and it seemed like every time they got an offensive rebound, they turned it into points,” Steed said. “We have to do a better job on the boards.”
Paris will play again at 7 p.m. Friday at Class 5A Lucas Lovejoy.
North Lamar defeats Prairiland
The Prairiland Patriots hosted the North Lamar Panthers in a New Year’s Eve matchup in Pattonville. The local schools battled it out in one of the final high school basketball games in the area of 2019, with North Lamar coming out on top by a final score of 58-50.
The Panthers were able to jump out to an early lead after falling behind 3-0 on three quick points from Patriots senior Connor Sessums. North Lamar went ahead 10-4 and held a 12-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. North Lamar was gradually able to continue to pull away, thanks largely in part to the team’s strong effort on the glass.
“Something we emphasized after the Paris Tournament was rebounding, and we have practiced it a lot,” North Lamar head basketball coach Dalton Flowers said. “I think we only gave up five offensive boards while being relentless on the glass on the offensive boards. They really answered the call we put on them in practice.”
As for the Patriots, North Lamar’s rebounding had the opposite effect and is something they look to improve in.
“We missed a lot of shots early, they put back a lot of missed shots off their rebounds and it allowed them to get an early lead,” Prairiland head basketball coach Steven Weddle said. “I feel like three of their early baskets were a direct result of rebounding, which is something we’ve got to fix.”
Another factor in the Panthers’ win was their ability to create turnovers. North Lamar scored 10 fast break points in the first half, with most of them coming off steals.
“Our 2-3 defense is really good and creates a lot of turnovers,” Panthers senior guard Christian Scott said. “We have enough speed to get steals and get down the court to score off of them pretty easily.”
North Lamar built a 23-13 lead in the second quarter after Scott fired in a 3-pointer from distance with 2:54 left, but Prairiland senior Corbin Strain answered back with a 3-pointer in the corner with 2:41 remaining to cut the deficit to 23-16. However, layups from Panthers junior post Jaydon Hay and back-to-back layups from Scott extended North Lamar’s lead to 29-16. Scott stole and scored with 3 seconds before halftime to push the lead to 31-16. Scott scored 16 of his 22 points before the break, matching Prairiland on his own.
However, Prairiland did not back down in the second half. North Lamar held a double-digit advantage most of the second half, but the Patriots cut the deficit to eight points late after Sessums knocked down a 3-pointer with 6.5 seconds left. Neither team managed to score again in North Lamar’s 58-50 victory, but Weddle was pleased with the way his team competed in the second half.
“I’m pretty sure we outscored them by seven in the second half simply because we’re not going to give up or quit — that’s not who we are,” Weddle said. “The difference in the ball game was getting outscored 19-8 in the second quarter, but we kept pushing forward and fighting because that’s what this program is about.”
Before this game, the Patriots played against Paul Pewitt, defeating the Brahmas by a final score of 57-46, led by a strong effort from Brylee Galloway, who scored 14 points. Sessums also had 14 in the win as the Patriots were able to split their back-to-back games leading up to the new year.
Scott scored a team-high 22 points to lead North Lamar, while fellow senior J.D. Williams added 13 points to the winning effort. Hay and Addison Clark chipped in with 8 points apiece. Sessums led Prairiland with a team-high 22 points, while Galloway scored 8 points and Strain had 5. Eli Rolen, Ryan Butler and Corban Adams each scored 4 points, while Blake Ballard had 3.
North Lamar is pleased with the win, but looks to continue improving as district play looms.
“I think we led most of the way this game, and I’m proud of the way we started this game,” Flowers said. “We didn’t really have a slow start to any of the quarters. We put together four good quarters. This was a good tune up for this, and I want to see us continue to improve our rebounding and eliminating turnovers.”
The Panthers resume their non-district slate at 2:30 p.m. Friday at home against Anna, while Prairiland opens district play at 7 p.m. Friday at Winnsboro.
