The Red River Valley volleyball season approaches the end of non-district play of the regular season with games beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Highlighting tonight’s action is No. 22-ranked Paris taking on Mount Pleasant at home, while the Prairiland Lady Patriots will hit the road to face Caddo Mills.
The North Lamar Pantherettes look to end their two-game skid at Class 5A Princeton, while Rivercrest welcomes Clarksville in a district matchup. Detroit will also take the court at home against Tom Bean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.