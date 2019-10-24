The Paris Wildcats’ losing skid is now at two games after a high-scoring affair at home against Argyle. However, there were positives to take away from the 65-44 defeat.
The Wildcats competed well against the top-ranked Eagles at Wildcat Stadium, taking the lead twice in the first half at 14-10 with 4:01 left in the first quarter and 21-17 with 11:48 remaining in the second quarter — the first two times Paris has ever held a lead against Argyle in 11 total meetings.
“I’m proud of the fact that I saw some players play with emotion and passion I hadn’t seen in the past few weeks,” Paris head football coach Steven Hohenberger said. “I saw some guys lay it out on the line. I saw some guys that were hurt, but I told them that there is still a lot of football left to be played.”
Hohenberger mentioned the strength of the four teams Paris has lost to in Pleasant Grove, Melissa, Celina and Argyle — all ranked in the state and all except Celina are top-5 ranked. He believes despite the way his team competed closely in those games, namely Melissa, Argyle and Pleasant Grove, the team needs to and will regroup and move forward.
“It all starts with habits and choices dictating your future,” Hohenberger said. “The real competition in life is competing from your performance yesterday to the new day. Yesterday is in the past. Their resiliency comes from who they are, and we’ve got a good football team who is learning a lot of valuable life lessons. We haven’t necessarily reached our potential, it’s still out there and I think they realize that.”
Up next for Paris is a district game in Sanger against the winless Indians, who are coming off a 22-14 overtime loss at North Lamar. No matter who the Wildcats are matched up with, Hohenberger expects to see his team improve each week in any and every area possible as district play hits its final stretch run.
“Each and every week the opponent is different, and you only get so many opportunities to play,” Hohenberger said. “This Friday night is the biggest game, and that’s how it’s got to be. You play the game, respect the game and be the best teammate you can be while respecting each other and the program — regardless of the opponent.”
The Indians host the Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Sanger High School.
