Keaston Lawrence played like a grizzled veteran for the Chisum Mustangs basketball team this season, dominating opponents and accruing one of the best stat lines in the entire Red River Valley. There’s only one issue — Lawrence isn’t a veteran, and this was just his first year as a varsity player.
Despite being just a sophomore, Lawrence played well beyond his age. He averaged upwards of 15 points per game, as well as averaging six assists per game and three steals per game. Because of his strong play, Lawrence has been selected as the Red River Valley All-Area Newcomer of the Year.
Though he donned a black and red Mustangs uniform this season, Lawrence hasn’t always been a Chisum student. For most of his life, Lawrence has been a North Lamar student.
“I’ve basically been at North Lamar my whole life up until this year,” Lawrence said. “I switched districts and moved out into Chisum’s district when my mom changed jobs, and that’s why I ended up switching districts.”
Though he didn’t exactly change districts by choice, Lawrence said he was extremely glad he did, and has developed a close attachment to the Chisum community.
“I love Chisum, honestly,” Lawrence said. “The coaches are nicer, the teachers are nicer; everyone is supporting one another out here and I’ve made a ton of friends since moving out here.”
Needless to say, the coaching staff at Chisum is as glad to have him as he is to be there.
“Keaston is a special kind of player; I call him a super sophomore,” head coach Brian Temple said. “He’s a savvy player and he doesn’t play like a sophomore. He led us to a lot of wins this season.”
Lawrence is a gym rat, and spends as much time as he can working on his game.
“There aren’t many players with that type of work ethic, who are going to out-work that kid” Temple said. “He’s always the first one here and in practice he works as hard as any player I’ve coached, and I know he puts in a lot of practice outside of school too.
“If you want to be a good basketball player, you do everything you can during practice. If you want to be great, you put in that extra work outside of practice, and that kid strives to be great. And it’s easy to coach kids that strive to be great.”
When not practicing with his teammates and coaches, Lawrence gets help at home with a “coach away from school” of sorts — his mother.
“I grew up playing basketball with her,” Lawrence said. “She was a really good player herself at Detroit, and she taught me basically everything I know about the sport. She taught me the fundamentals and I just went from there.”
To this day, Lawrence’s mother, Rebecca Rufial, plays a pivotal role in Lawrence’s development, going through drills with him and giving him feedback on his play.
“A lot of my shot, she taught me, because she always wanted my form to be good,” Lawrence said. “We also worked on my handles a lot as a kid. Those are the two big ones she really worked with me on.”
Offensively, Lawrence is a versatile scorer who can pull up for jump shots, either from 3-point territory or from the mid-range. However, most of his points come from his quickness, as he is able to slash to the rim and score in the post, often with a touch of acrobatics as he lays the ball up.
“I like to drive it; that’s my main game,” Lawrence said. “From there, I know I can either score or draw a foul.”
His offensive output doesn’t just stop at his ability to score the ball either, though he did lead his team in scoring. Lawrence also showed that he is one of the best passers in the entire Red River Valley, and his average of six assists per game was the highest in the region last year.
“He’s not just a scorer, and he’s really a pure point guard in the truest sense of the word,” Temple said. “Having a player like that is invaluable for a team.”
Lawrence is just as talented on the other side of the ball, too. Defensively, he is able to stay in front of his man, contesting shots and denying entry into the paint. And his quick hands usually help him come up with a plethora of steals each game too. And when his defensive assignment doesn’t have the ball, Lawrence provides solid off-ball defense, limiting passes and providing stellar help defense when necessary.
Lawrence’s abilities were on full display in Chisum’s first matchup against Winnsboro.
“I think I did a pretty good job of distributing the ball in that game (and) running the offense,” Lawrence said. “Our entire starting lineup was in double digits, and (Levi Weems) had nine.”
Lawrence also pointed to Chisum’s six point, double-overtime win against rival Prairiland as one of his favorite memories from the past season.
“That game was incredible,” he said. “We were both going back and forth, and the intensity and the crowd was through the roof. Honestly I’ve never experienced a game like that before in my life.”
The Mustangs made the playoffs, though they lost in the first round to a strong Atlanta team. Despite the early exit, Lawrence said he’s happy with how the season went.
“We grew a lot closer as a team, and a lot of us got a lot better at basketball,” Lawrence said. “I’m excited for the next two years. We’ve got a lot of potential and I think the future is bright for Mustang basketball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.