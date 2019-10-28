MT. VERNON — The Prairiland Lady Patriots volleyball team was on a mission to accomplish one of its biggest goals before the season, and it had the chance to do so Friday afternoon at Mt. Vernon.
Prairiland took advantage of the opportunity, and capitalized on the goal that seemed elusive until now.
For the first time since 2013, the Lady Patriots earned sole possession of the district championship by sweeping Mt. Vernon by a final score of 25-13, 25-17 and 25-17.
“I am on an emotional high right now,” Prairiland senior setter Baylor Sessums said. “Ever since I can remember being in high school, we’ve always had that goal of being district champs. It was down to the last year my sophomore season, and we had it my junior year and we shared it (with Commerce). This past summer Madison and I drilled it into everyone’s heads that we need to be district champs. It was on our goal sheet this year. Now that we’ve accomplished that, we have so much more work to do and so many more goals to achieve.”
The seniors willed Prairiland to the district championship this season, and were confident from the first serve they would win Friday’s game against the Lady Tigers.
“We came into this game expecting to win,” Lady Patriots senior Madison Clark said. “We were confident. We tried to stay up the whole time because we knew the importance this game carried.”
The win gave the Lady Pats their second district title in a row, but last year Prairiland and Commerce were co-champions. This year, they pushed through to earn the title and the top seed in the playoffs in their district.
“I’m extremely proud of the work and determination this group has had,” Lady Patriots head volleyball coach Emily Vanderburg said. “We’ve learned to never give up and never stop fighting for your goals.”
Prairiland rolled to victory in the first set. The Lady Patriots held a 12-10 lead midway through the opening set, but closed it on a 13-2 scoring run that was capped off by a tip from Sessums, a block by Clark and an Abi Farmer ace.
Prairiland held a sizable lead throughout most of the second set, but Mt. Vernon cut it to 24-17 before a kill by Clark ended the victorious set for the Lady Pats. In the third set, Prairiland had to fight back from behind. The Lady Tigers were up 17-16 before Prairiland took over the match. Junior middle blocker T.J. Folse helped propel Prairiland towards the finish line with 3 kills and 2 blocks to account for 5 of her team’s final 9 points during a 9-0 scoring run to close the match.
The seniors played strong for the Lady Patriots. Clark and Sessums led the way as Clark finished with 7 kills, 23 assists and 7 digs, while Sessums tallied 15 kills, 18 assists and 7 digs. Gray put forth a strong effort with 2 kills, a team-high 16 digs and 2 aces, while Trynity Chapman added 1 kill along with 10 digs and Brook Tuck registered 8 digs and 2 aces.
Folse helped close Mt. Vernon out with 8 kills, 2 blocks and 1 ace, while Parris compiled 8 kills and 1 block. Sophomores Abi Farmer and Ali Sessums ended the match with 3 kills and 1 kill, respectively.
“Our confidence is pretty strong right now,” Vanderburg said. “We’ve been able to finish out seven matches without dropping a set. With that being said, though, we will have to remain mentally tough and confident as playoffs begin. Each round becomes a little harder. Our teamwork and togetherness will help us get to our next goal.”
The Lady Patriots will likely take on Atlanta in the bi-district round with either on Nov. 4 or 5 with a time and location to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.