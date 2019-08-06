North Lamar High School held a volleyball scrimmage day at its high school gymnasium Monday, the last day of preseason action.
The scrimmage day featured Lamar County volleyball teams from Paris High, North Lamar, Prairiland and Chisum. Mount Pleasant also competed in the scrimmage day. The five teams each played one another in a round-robin style format with a 45-minute running clock and a 10-minute warmup. No official scoring or statistics were logged.
The Prairiland Lady Patriots started off the action against Mount Pleasant at 9 a.m. in the main gym. After that, Paris and Chisum squared off and North Lamar versus Prairiland followed that match.
In the afternoon matches, Mount Pleasant went up against Chisum at noon, while North Lamar and Paris battled in a crosstown showdown exhibition in the next match in the main gym. Then, Prairiland played Chisum in another exhibition rivalry match.
The day concluded with North Lamar playing Chisum and Mount Pleasant in back-to-back matches, while Paris High ended its day taking on Mount Pleasant followed by Prairiland.
High quality competition was on display throughout the day, and the teams know entering a scrimmage day such as this serves as a good final tune up before the regular season tips off.
“You’re only going to get better playing better competition,” Chisum head volleyball coach Laura Nickerson said. “You can’t go into every game or tournament just looking for a trophy. If you’re not willing to take your bumps and losses, then you’re not going to grow as a team.”
The players also enjoyed the live game experience along with other added benefits of the scrimmage day.
“I think we played well today as a team,” Prairiland senior setter Baylor Sessums said. “Competing in an event like this will benefit us early on because of the quality of teams in it along with getting live game action. We’ve all played together for a long time, and we were really in sync during this scrimmage day. I think this experience will definitely add to those aspects along with the trust we have in each other. It’s early, but it all plays into the success we hope to have this year.”
Prairiland opens its season at 5:30 p.m. tonight at home against Pleasant Grove, while Chisum will begin its regular season at 5:30 p.m. tonight at home against James Bowie.
The North Lamar Pantherettes open their season with a three-way match starting at 5:30 p.m. tonight at home against Sulphur Springs and Sherman, while the Paris Lady ’Cats begin regular season play at 5 p.m. tonight at home against Forney.
