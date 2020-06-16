The season might be starting later than originally planned, but baseball is back in Lamar County. The Paris Optimist Club began its season Monday with a slew of games at Woodall Fields, and one of the oldest diamonds at the park boasted a stylish upgrade thanks to a contribution from a local business.
The First Federal ballpark at Woodall Fields now sports a new outfield fence, thanks to a donation of $25,000 from First Federal Community Bank.
“We realized we had to adjust the fence, due to new regulations from the Dixie Youth League,” Paris Optimist Club executive director Sabra Vaughan said. “We couldn’t go further back because of the tree line, but we were able to raise the fencing to get into compliance.”
Needing the additional funds for the improvements, the local youth baseball league reached out to First Federal, which sponsored the field three years ago. Almost immediately, Vaughan said, the bank agreed to pay for the entire project.
“I sent a letter to the people over at First Federal, and they have the First Federal Community Foundation, and they agreed to help us right away. It’s huge for us that they did that,” Vaughan said. “If they didn’t, we probably would have had to try and do it bit by bit, getting donations of around $5,000 at a time, and we would’ve had to wait until we accumulated it all.”
Vaughan estimated that it could have taken as long as three years to fully fund the new fencing had it not been funded through a single donation.
The new fence features a refurbished backstop and is several feet higher throughout the outfield.
“It’s always been about the kids and the community,” said Jason Schoggins of First Federal Community Bank. “We always take pride in giving back to our community, and we understand the importance of giving back. We’re a community bank, and we really strongly believe in that — the community.”
And Though the season didn’t start when it was originally planned, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Vaughan said it’s good to see baseball finally return at Woodall Fields.
“I look around and I see all these smiling faces,” she said. “It’s a great sight.”
