Over the last four years, Honey Grove Warrior Kenzi Phipps established herself as one of the top track and field athletes in the Red River Valley. Now, she will be able to continue her athletic career at the next level, after signing her letter of intent with Texas A&M Commerce.
Phipps describes herself as a competitive person, and she also played on the Lady Warriors basketball and softball team to fuel her competitive spirit, she said. However, track and field has always held a special place in her heart.
“You really have to push yourself in track and field to run and jump and whatnot, more than in basketball,” Phipps said. “That’s why, for me, I always liked it the most. It allowed me to push myself.”
After joining the team, it didn’t take long for Phipps to settle on the high jump as her specialty, and she dedicated herself to honing the skill.
“It just came to me naturally, basically,” she said. “Early on, I started out doing the pole vault and I didn’t like it that much, so I decided to try high jump. I was really good at it and decided to make it my main focus.”
As a high jumper, Phipps did more than just excel — she etched her name into the Honey Grove record books when, during her junior campaign, she set the school record for the high jump.
“It felt amazing,” Phipps said of setting the record. “I really did not think that I was going to break the record at that time, so when I cleared it on my last try it was crazy.”
“The record was the result of a lot of hard work,” said track and field coach Lance Smith. “Her dedication is unmatched and it’s really one of a kind.”
And Phipps took part in more than just the “field” part of track and field. She also represented the Warriors in the 100 meter dash, the 4x4 relay and the 4x2 relay.
“I loved running and being a part of the relay teams,” Phipps said. “Just knowing that me running helped my teammates win too was a great feeling, and I really liked running.”
As a junior, Phipps qualified for regionals in the 100 meter dash and the 4x4 relay. Perhaps most impressively, though, she was added to the 4x2 relay team in the eleventh hour, which she hadn’t been a part of all season, and held her own in the state tournament.
“We asked her to step in when we reached states, even though she wasn’t a part of it at regionals, because one of our other runners got injured,” Smith said. “She was huge for us. She was nervous going into it, but she was great.”
“I didn’t think he was serious at first,” Phipps said with a laugh. “I had to go under the concrete bleachers and learn how to do steps and stuff, and then going out onto the track with all the stands packed with fans — it was unreal. I was able to overcome all that craziness.”
As her senior season got underway, it looked like Phipps was primed to have another dominant year. However, the possibility of ending her high school career with a bang was unfortunately cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, just as it was for so many other high school athletes.
“That was really hard on her,” Smith said. “I know she was looking forward to the year, and I honestly think she was going to break her own record (at the high jump). … With the numbers she was putting up early on, it definitely looked like she was going to break her own record.”
Phipps said that though it was disappointing to see the season cut short, she came to terms with it by realizing it was out of her control.
Though she also greatly enjoyed running, Phipps said that at the moment she plans on focusing entirely on the high jump.
“She’s definitely ready for the next level,” Smith said. “She was great for us, and I don’t think she’s reached her full potential yet. She still has room to grow, and I think she can do that and get even better in college.”
Texas A&M Commerce was not the only school to offer Phipps an athletic scholarship, but she said it stood out for a number of reasons. For one thing, she said, she already wanted to attend Commerce due to its proximity to home. She was also impressed with its offerings on the academic side of things, too, she said.
Phipps plans on majoring in kinesiology and some form of education, as she says her goal is to eventually become a teacher and a coach.
“At the end of the day, it’s all about education,” she said.
Looking back on her time at Honey Grove, Phipps said she’s going to miss the bonds she formed with all her teammates and coaches, and she’ll treasure countless memories — most notably the run to the state playoffs.
Looking ahead, however, she’s more than ready for what’s to come.
“I’m excited to compete at the college level and just continuing to push myself to be the best that I can be,” Phipps said. “I’m really excited for the experience of traveling to other colleges and competing at big colleges across the state.”
