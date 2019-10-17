The Paris Wildcats and Argyle Eagles met last season in a highly entertaining matchup, which the Eagles escaped at home with a 34-26 win. This year, Paris hosts Argyle at Wildcat Stadium on senior night.
The Wildcats have lost two of their first three district games on the road to Melissa and Anna, while Paris will be Argyle’s first big district test. The Eagles have cruised to big wins over Sanger and North Lamar by a combined score of 130-20.
Coming off a tough 34-0 loss at Celina, the Wildcats still know there is plenty to play for and they need to regroup as the top-ranked Eagles come to Lamar County.
“We’ve obviously lost a few battles, but we feel like the war is still there in terms of the season. There’s a lot of football left,” Paris head football coach Steven Hohenberger said. “Every time there’s a loss in these times, you go back and you don’t want to get down on yourself. I think we’ve lost some confidence, and the players and coaches are embarrassed of our performance Friday night (at Celina). But, we’re not going to live in the past, we’re going to look at why we played like that and what we’re going to do to fix it. The players and coaches have done amazing this week, and I’m excited to see what we continue to become.”
Argyle has won each of its six games in dominant fashion. Argyle has outscored the opposition by double digits in each victory, with the closest winning coming by 14 points at Waco La Vega, the defending state champions who ousted Argyle in the Regional Finals last year.
“They do things right and they play at extremely high and efficient level,” Hohenberger said. “They have very talented players, they’re very well coached and you’re going to have to beat them. Nobody to this point has, but we feel like we have an opportunity to win week in and week out when we do things right. We are encouraged that there’s a lot of football left, and we truly accept the challenge in front of us, which we are excited to see.”
Paris knows the caliber of opponents it has played are elite, but the team wouldn’t want it any other way. Despite the difficult losses, Hohenberger is still high on his team and is eager to see how it responds.
“The Melissa night I was shell-shocked afterwards,” Hohenberger said. “I knew they had a great team. I knew they lost to Frisco High School who is 7-0 and then to a team with 20 Division I players. I knew Melissa was a good team, but I was shell-shocked with the way it happened in giving up 50-plus points. The kids responded well against Anna — bang. High energy, playing with a lot of emotions at home even though they (Anna) are not a top-caliber team. Then we played Celina and knew they were a very good football team. We were all embarrassed after that game. I think the players were, too. Not that they ever quit, but we just didn’t play with emotion and passion...To me, losing and adversity don’t make you better, but it reveals your character...Our pride was hurt, so how we respond is where we’re at right now.”
Argyle has been known as a team to make teams beat them and not get in its own way. Cluttered with talented players, rich tradition and an ability to make adjustments on the fly, Hohenberger knows he and the team must be ready for anything thrown at them while giving their absolute best to contend for the win.
“One thing that has been a challenge to us is that Celina totally changed their defense,” Hohenberger said. “They hadn’t shown us that all year, but we should have been able to adjust. Argyle did the same thing to us when we were on the road last year, we will be intrigued to see. From a defensive standpoint, it’s pretty simple. You better get lined up because they’re going to do what they do, and we have to have high discipline. At the end of the day, defense is about getting to the football and tackling. We can’t miss tackles Friday night.”
The Eagles and Wildcats will clash at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.