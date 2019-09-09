The Chisum Lady Mustangs defended their home court against Class 4A Anna, but not without a late challenge.
The Lady Mustangs held a 2-0 sets lead until the Lady Coyotes stormed back to force a fifth set. However, Chisum clipped Anna in the fifth set and took the match by a final score of 25-19, 25-18, 10-25, 15-25 and 15-13.
Senior outside hitter Lexie Brown led Chisum with 12 kills and 30 digs, while junior middle blocker Chloe Prestridge added 15 kills and 4 aces. Chloe Miller played well with 5 kills, 4 blocks and 3 aces, while Zoe England finished with 10 kills and 2 aces. Landrey Howard anchored the back row defense with 34 digs, while sophomore setter Kelsea Ball recorded 31 assists, 13 digs and an ace.
The Lady Mustangs will take the court again at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Wolfe City.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Anna: 19 18 25 25 13 2
Chisum: 25 25 10 15 15 3
Anna statistics unavailable
Chisum kill leaders: C. Prestridge, 15; L. Brown, 12; Z. England, 10; C. Miller, 5
Chisum dig leaders: L. Howard, 34; L. Brown, 30; K. Ball, 13
Chisum assist leaders: K. Ball, 31
Chisum blocks: C. Miller, 4
Chisum aces: C. Prestridge, 4; C. Miller, 3; Z. England, 2; K. Ball, 1
North Lamar swept by Gunter
GUNTER — The North Lamar Pantherettes volleyball team faced off against a state-ranked Gunter team of Class 3A on the road. The Pantherettes fell in straight sets by a final score of 22-25, 18-25 and 19-25.
Senior outside hitter J.J. Johnson led the charge with 10 kills, while Macie Pointer recorded 7 kills and 3 blocks. Jaycie Proctor and Noel Rainey each finished with 9 digs, while Kenley Coston distributed 21 assists.
The Pantherettes play again at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against state-ranked Melissa of Class 4A.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
N. Lamar: 22 18 19 N/A N/A 0
Gunter: 25 25 25 N/A N/A 3
Gunter statistics unavailable
North Lamar kill leaders: J. Johnson, 10; M. Pointer, 7
North Lamar dig leaders: J. Proctor, 9; N. Rainey, 9
North Lamar assist leaders: K. Coston, 21
North Lamar blocks: M. Pointer, 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.