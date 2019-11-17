PATTONVILLE — For the second straight year, Coach M.K. Hamilton’s Detroit Eagles football team will be journeying into the area round of the UIL football playoffs after the squad eliminated the Tioga Bulldogs from postseason play in the bi-district round.
The Eagles walked away with a decisive 66-42 victory in a game played at Prairiland Patriot Stadium in Pattonville on Friday night.
The win lifts the Eagles season record to 7-4.
Detroit will travel to E.H. Hanby Stadium in Mesquite for a game with state traditional powerhouse Mart on Friday night. The matchup will kick off at 7 p.m.
When Detroit moved to the intermission leading by only a five-point margin, it looked like Hamilton’s team could be traveling on dangerous ground in the second half. But, behind the play of running back Joel Hinson, and quarterback Cloedus Scales, the Eagles answered the call in a big way, outscoring Tioga 44-20 through the final two periods to run away with the win.
Hinson had another spectacular night as he carried the football on 37 occasions for 361 yards and seven touchdowns. He scored on runs of 73, 41, 24, 14, 3, 2 and 1 yards.
Quarterback Cloedus Scales used 14 carries to gain 156 yards and added two scoring runs, while also delivering a 21-yard scoring strike to Hunter Crutchfield. He completed 5 of his 9 pass attempts. Crutchfield also recorded a fourth-quarter pass interception.
“Joel (Hinson) did a great job and it allows our quarterback Cloedus (Scales) to do do a great job, and open up. So overall, it was a team win. Everybody played their tails off,” Hamilton explained.
The Eagles compiled 551 total yards on the ground, while passing for 76 yards.
The first quarter was quite explosive and the electrifying start came on the Eagles opening possession of the game with Hinson running up the middle, then darting to the left sideline on his way to a beautiful 73-yard scoring blast with 10:29 remaining in the opening quarter. Scales added the conversion run, lifting Detroit to an 8-0 lead.
The Bulldogs didn’t blink, as their opening drive ended with a 2-yard scoring run from Marshall Lease. The tally was followed by Kaleb Scott rushing in for the two-point conversion, deadlocking the game 8-all with with 3:44 remaining in the opening frame.
The Bulldogs took their only lead of the game on the next possession after stopping the Eagles on a fourth down play on the Bulldogs’ 25 yard line. The 75-yard drive ended with Scott scoring on an 11-yard run with 3:44 still left in the first period.
“Three of their touchdowns were huge mistakes on us. If you take away those mistakes, I think the score is a lot different. But again based on effort, we just go play, and we did that,” Hamilton said.
Detroit claimed the lead for good on the next possession when Hinson scored from 14 yards out on a run right up the heart of the Tioga defense with 1:42 still left in the first. Hinson added the conversion run, handing Detroit a 16-15 advantage. And Hinson’s 41-yard scoring blast with 10:54 left in the first half followed by Scales 21-yard touchdown pass to Crutchfield with 3:37 left pushed the Eagles advantage to 28-15.
Again, Tioga responded with Reagan Mejia firing a 46-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Caleb McKinney, closing the gap to 28-22 with 2:09 remaining in the first half.
Tioga tried to match the running skills of Detroit in the first half, using their own stable of tough backs, but although the group performed well, they were no match for the Eagles’ rushing attack.
With Coach Hamilton’s team taking the opening kickoff of the second half, a 58-yard scoring drive for Detroit ended with Hinson scoring on a 3-yard run with 7:41 left in the third. The conversion pass increased the lead to 36-22. Detroit eventually moved in to the final quarter leading 42-28.
In the final frame, the soaring Eagles sealed the door shut, pushing their advantage to 66-36 when Hinson scored on a 1-yard run with 2:16 left in the game.
Tioga scored a meaningless touchdown on a 21-yard pass from Mejia to Lease as the final buzzer sounded.
“We had a slower start than we wanted to, but we played four quarters and we gave great effort. We just played full speed football. That’s what we do,” Hamilton said.
The Eagles finished the district 10-2A, Division II race tied for first place with Mt. Enterprise with a 4-1 record. Mt. Enterprise was the lone team to defeat Detroit in the league race, so the Wildcats were awarded the top seed from the district, while the Eagles entered postseason play as the second seed.
Tioga was the third place finisher in the District 9-2A, Division II race.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Tioga: 15 7 6 8 42
Detroit: 16 12 14 24 66
Tioga total yards: 342
Detroit total yards: 627
Detroit passing leaders: C. Scales, 5-for-9, 76 yards
Detroit rushing leaders: J. Hinson, 37-361; C. Scales, 14-156; L. Buchanan, 3-17; Cla. Scales, 2-8; A. Bean, 1-6; K. Golightly, 1-3
Detroit receiving leaders: K. Golightly, 2-44; H. Crutchfield, 1-21; L. Buchanan, 1-8; J. Hinson, 1-3
