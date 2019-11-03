BOGATA — Tennis legend Venus Williams once said, “Win pretty, win ugly, just win!” Winning ugly is just what the Rivercrest Rebels did Friday night at The Swamp as they romped over the Como-Pickton Eagles 34-14 to bring their season record to 8-1 and move to 2-1 in District 6.
Rivercrest received the opening kick-off and Atlee Roberts rumbled to mid-field setting up the Rebs for several good runs from Devon Womack, Shane Crabtree, and Shamar Whaley. However, a failed jet sweep and a blitz from the Eagles stopped the Rebels at the 20-yard line and forced a turnover on downs.
The Eagles were forced to 3-and-out thanks to a huge 10-yard tackle for loss by senior captain Kolby Townes. Womack and company could not seem to shake the slow start. A sack and two overthrown balls kept the Rebels out of the endzone again. The Eagles marched down the field with some momentum swinging their way behind Cameron Ray and Bradyn Miller. Como-Pickton lit up the scoreboard first with a 5-yard score making it 8-0.
“Our offense struggled a little at first but we changed some stuff up and talked it out, and we were finally able to start grinding on them,” Womack said.
A very determined Rebel squad cut a swathe down the field as Womack got a first down, followed by a Whaley first down and then another Womack first down thanks to some good blocking upfront by the offensive line. Womack fought his way through behind lead blocking courtesy of Pedro Franco to put the Rebs on the board and tie the game 8-8.
A huge tackle for loss by Womack and an interception by Crabtree put the Rivercrest offense back in business. Head Coach Lance Connot relied on his “bread and butter” to get to the endzone. Womack and Whaley took turns gashing through the Eagles’ defense. A big run and a facemask call put the Rebels at the door to score again, and Whaley was never touched as he high-stepped in to score and make it 16-8. Both Rebels would go on to score two touchdowns each and amass 277 yards rushing combined.
Como-Pickton could gain no ground as the Rebel defense locked down and worked hard to get the offense back on the turf. Whaley spun his way downfield for a 24-yard gain followed by a slant pass to Bradyn English. Womack scrambled to the red zone and then hit English on a fade route on one of the best catches of the night. A slightly underthrown ball led to an in-air tug of war for the pigskin in which English came out the victor for the touchdown. Zachariah Lane made a diving cutback catch to finish the scoring drive with the two-point conversion and put the Rebels up 22-8. English finished as the lead receiver with 27 yards on 3 catches.
“My favorite play tonight was the touchdown I caught. Honestly, that may be the highlight of my career. It’s the best catch I’ve probably ever made. I don’t know how I caught it. I knew he was in front of me, we fought for it — we’ve spent a lot of time in the weight room so that helped me out,” English said.
Rick Connot’s defense came out firing after halftime and held the Eagles to a 3-and-out. The Rebels held the Eagles to only 174 total yards of offense and buckled down to make them go 1-for-9 in third down conversions. Womack led the defense with 8 smash-hits. Billy Merritt and Carson Whitley each contributed 7 tackles, while Karson Damron added 6 of his own from the linebacker position. A fake punt was not successful and put Rivercrest in excellent field position. The dynamic duo of Womack and Whaley made quick work of the short field thanks to some great blocking by Cole Carson and Jayden Williams. Whaley found the endzone again bringing the score to 28-8.
Roberts had another blocked punt which set Rivercrest up again in Eagle territory. Lane and English added several nice catches in the set of downs; however, a dropped snap and a dropped pass left the Rebels with no score.
The Eagles fought hard the entire game and were rewarded when Cameron Wilburn bounced off the line of scrimmage and got loose for an 84-yard scramble to the endzone, bringing the score to 28-14. Rivercrest answered back quickly with another Womack-Whaley scoring drive that made it 34-14. An interception by Lane ushered the Rivercrest offense back onto the field and into victory formation to finish the cold night of Texas high school football.
“It was a great way to end my career on our field. All the seniors — it was our last game here at The Swamp. It just feels good to get a win on senior night,” Womack said. “We are ready to go fight for a district championship next week at Honey Grove. We’re going to give them our best game. We’ve got to prepare ourselves this week.”
Rivercrest will travel to Honey Grove for the final district game at 7:30.
Como-Pickton will host Wolfe City Friday night at 7:30.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Como-Pickton: 0 8 0 6 14
Rivercrest: 0 22 6 6 14
Como-Pickton total yards: 174
Rivercrest total yards: 323
Rivercrest passing leaders: D. Womack, 6-for-12, 37
Rivercrest rushing leaders: D. Womack, 22-170; S. Whaley, 13-107; Crabtree, 4-14
Rivercrest receiving leaders: B. English, 3-27; Z. Lane, 2-8
