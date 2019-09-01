POTTSBORO — It took awhile for the offense to get going for North Lamar on Friday night as it fell to Pottsboro 38-8. Going into the game, nobody knew what to expect with the Panthers switching to a new offensive scheme.
Just like you’d expect from a new offense, North Lamar had some ups and downs. The Panthers first drive was a quick three-and-out. The second drive showed life in the offense as they went on their longest drive of the night. Eating up over eight minutes of clock, North Lamar moved the ball inside the 25 yard line of Pottsboro.
Facing a fourth down play, quarterback Kobey Emeyabbi gained five yards for a first down. However, a holding penalty negated the run and the first down. A quarterback sack on the next play turned the ball back over to the Cardinals.
The only other offensive drive that lasted at least 10 plays came in the fourth quarter when the Panthers started at their own 19 yard line. North Lamar drove down the field in just under six minutes with Hunter Kruger finding the end zone. The 10-yard score was set up by a 30-yard run from Andy Kirk.
Emeyabbi converted two points with a run of his own in which he steamrolled a couple of Pottsboro linebackers. There were 11 different players that carried the ball for North Lamar on Friday night in the new offense. Kirk led the way with 42 yards, while Trenton Smith finished with 39.
“In the third and part of the fourth quarter, we looked like we knew what we were doing,” head coach Aaron Emeyabbi said after the game. “We have to solidify the turnovers, ball security and the mistakes. I was proud of how the kids played, especially the young kids.”
The Panthers did have one turnover that ended a drive inside the 35 yard line for Pottsboro. That was the only turnover of the game for either side. Penalties hurt both teams. North Lamar finished with eight flags for 78 yards, while Pottsboro had six for 50 yards.
North Lamar will be home at 7:30 p.m. Friday night as it welcomes Mt. Pleasant to R.L. Maddox Stadium.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
N. Lamar: 0 0 0 8 8
Pottsboro: N/A N/A N/A N/A 38
Pottsboro total yards: 373
NL total yards: 203
NL passing leaders: K. Emeyabbi, 1-for-4, 13 yards
NL rushing leaders: H. Kruger, 4 carries, 48 yards; T. Smith, 3 carries, 36 yards; T. Wilson, 7 carries, 24 yards; A. Kirk, 7 carries, 21 yards; K. Emeyabbi, 8 carries, 12 yards
